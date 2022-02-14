GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers @ San Jose Sharks

14 February 2022

SAP Center

830 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet One

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Fear The Fin

ONE FOR ONE

Coach Jay Woodcroft’s Edmonton Oilers debut was a successful one, as the Oilers defeated the New York Islanders by a 3-1 score on Friday. Mike Smith picked up his third win of the season, while the Oilers picked up goals from Cody Ceci, Zach Hyman and Jesse Puljujärvi. The Oilers appeared to respond well to Jay Woodcroft, and I’m hoping to see another effort similar to what we saw Friday. Can the Oilers pick up two more points in a divisional matchup?

Let’s go to the tape.

THE OILERS ARE SAYING

“From a personal standpoint, it’s difficult, but it’s part of the business and we have all been through it a time or two. For [Woodcroft] to come in and [Dave Manson] to come in on short notice on a game day, they were able to get their message across and we were humming right from the drop of the puck. It was nice to see, and to win is the important thing, so that was great too.”

Source

That’s Oilers goaltender Mike Smith after the Oilers victory over the Islanders on Friday.

Smith no doubt feels some loss with the quick exit of Dave Tippett, but Smith played very well in picking up the win. Not sure how we’ll see Woodcroft deploy the goaltenders going forward, but I doubt it’ll be Smith in both nights of a back-to-back after allowing four in the first game. Just a hunch.

THE SHARKS ARE SAYING

“He says he’s feeling pretty good. I think he’s going to be ahead of schedule at the end of the day.”

Source

That’s Sharks head coach Bob Boughner on the recovery of defenceman Erik Karlsson.

Karlsson underwent forearm surgery late last month, and is expected to be out until at least March. The Sharks have platooned a left side defence that features Mario Ferraro and Jacob Middleton along with veteran Marc-Edouard Vlasic in his absence.

HAVE SOME OF THIS