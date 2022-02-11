GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Islanders

New York Islanders (17-17-6), 6th, Metro)

11 February 2022

Rogers Place

7 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Lighthouse Hockey

WOODCROFT TIME

Wednesday’s 4-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks was Dave Tippett’s last behind the Oilers bench. A new era of Oiler hockey begins tonight as Jay Woodcroft will coach his first game behind the bench for the Oilers. What first impression will his club have?

Based on rushes in warm up, I believe Woodcroft is going 11F/7D tonight.



Hyman - McDavid - Puljujarvi

Kane - Draisaitl - Yamamoto

Foegele - Nugent-Hopkins - Ryan

Benson - McLeod



Nurse - Bouchard

Lagesson - Ceci

Niemelainen - Barrie

Broberg



Smith#Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) February 12, 2022

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

Jay Woodcroft makes his debut as the bench boss for the Oilers tonight. Out of the frying pan, into the fire. Woodcroft becomes the head coach after Dave Tippett clunked out a 4-1 loss to the Blackhawks on Wednesday night. No stress, Jay. All the best.

Out of the frying pan, into the fire. Woodcroft becomes the head coach after Dave Tippett clunked out a 4-1 loss to the Blackhawks on Wednesday night. No stress, Jay. All the best. Jesse Puljujärvi is back on the top line. It took about two minutes for Woodcroft to right a wrong. The top line of Zach Hyman, Connor McDavid and Puljujärvi reunites to bring back some of those early season good times.

It took about two minutes for Woodcroft to right a wrong. The top line of Zach Hyman, Connor McDavid and Puljujärvi reunites to bring back some of those early season good times. Markus Niemeläinen replaces Duncan Keith in the lineup: Niemeläinen was called up now that Duncan Keith will be out for at least a couple of weeks due to injury. Niemeläinen has a physical edge to him, it will be interesting to see how Woodcroft deploys his pairs and their time on ice.

It’s game one for Jay Woodcroft. Let’s see what we get.