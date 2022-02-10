Zack Kassian Out With Fractured Jaw, Duncan Keith In Concussion Protocol

Some injury updates from Holland: Kassian sustained a fractured jaw last night & will be out 4-8 weeks. Duncan Keith is in concussion protocol & has some upper-body soreness that could keep him out 2-4 weeks. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 10, 2022

Dave Tippett revealed in today’s media availability that the Oilers would be missing a few pieces of their regular lineup for a while.

Both Zack Kassian and Duncan Keith will be out of the lineup due to injury. Kassian is expected to miss a month or two with a fractured jaw after taking a puck to the face. Defenceman Duncan Keith is in concussion protocol, and is expected to be out for 2-4 weeks after taking a nasty spill into the boards.

I’m hoping the Oilers get to use someone from Bakersfield in Kassian’s absence. With Jay Woodcroft assuming coaching duties this afternoon, I feel there may be a better than average chance of that happening. I’m hoping Woodcroft’s direct knowledge of the Bakersfield lineup helps nudge the next callup.

Should both players be placed on LTIR, it would allow for an 8.7MM overage of the salary cap.

Ken Holland suggested that Markus Niemeläinen is Edmonton’s likely callup on defence, I wonder if we’ll get a somewhat extended look at Cooper Marody in the next little while. Maybe it just gets Tyler Benson in the lineup a little bit more. Maybe it’s Seth Griffith. Something different would be nice.