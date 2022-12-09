GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Minnesota Wild

09 Dec 2022

Rogers Place

7 PM MT

TV: SN1

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Hockey Wilderness

THE OILERS made quick work of the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. Both Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a pair of goals, while four other Oilers each had a goal. Stuart Skinner needed just sixteen saves to pick up his eighth win of the season. Arizona didn’t amount to much, as they were finishing their fourteenth consecutive road game in Edmonton. The Oilers will face a taller challenge tonight as the Minnesota Wild are in town. The Oilers will look to gain two points, and inch closer to that third spot in the Pacific.

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

Same lines and pairings as the last game for the Oilers. Skinner in the starter’s net. — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) December 9, 2022

Edmonton’s got a taller task with the Wild in town tonight. The Wild took care of Edmonton just eight days ago by a 5-3 margin, a game that saw the Wild pick up two power play goals en route to the win. The Oilers continue to struggle on the penalty kill, ranking 28th in the league with a 70.9% success rate.

At this juncture, Stuart Skinner sure looks like he’s wrestled the starting gig from Jack Campbell. Skinner’s looking to pick up his ninth win of the season tonight, he’s won four of his last five.

James Hamblin is still with the team as Tyler Benson was sent down to Bakersfield. He put up 13 minutes of ice time in Edmonton’s win over Arizona, it will be interesting to see where he finishes tonight against the Wild.

Let’s all have some fun out there.