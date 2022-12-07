GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Arizona Coyotes

Arizona Coyotes (7-12-4) (7th, Central)

07 Dec 2022

Rogers Place

730 PM MT

TV: SN1

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Five for Howling

THE OILERS allowed 50 shots en route to a 3-2 loss to the Capitals on Monday night. It could easily have been 7-2, but Stuart Skinner made a game of it by stopping 47 total shots. The Oilers got goals from Brett Kulak and Connor McDavid, but the story was all Stuart Skinner. Skinner gets the nod again tonight as the Oilers try to get the train back on the tracks with the Coyotes in town.

Oilers line rushes ahead of tonight’s matchup vs. ARI:



Draisaitl - McDavid - Hyman

Janmark - RNH - Yamamoto

Holloway - Hamblin - Puljujarvi

Kostin - Shore - Ryan



Nurse - Ceci

Kulak - Barrie

Broberg - Bouchard



Skinner#Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) December 7, 2022

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

That’s Zach Hyman atop the first line. Hyman missed last game versus the Capitals after being on the receiving end of an ugly cross check to the head courtesy of Montréal’s Joel Edmundson during Monday’s game against the Habs. Hyman is a key cog in this Oilers offence, the Oilers will now have Hyman and Yamamoto returning from injury in consecutive games.

Zack Kassian will be in Edmonton for the first time since his trade to the Coyotes. Kassian spent seven seasons in Edmonton, earning a four year deal after a heater on Connor McDavid’s line back in early 2020. I wonder what the video will look like.

Stuart Skinner gets back in goal for tonight’s contest after turning aside 47 shots in Edmonton’s 3-2 loss to the Capitals on Wednesday. He’ll look for his eighth win of the season against a Coyotes club that ranks 27th in the league in goals per game (2.65).

The Oilers cannot lose this game. I mean, they could lose this game, but they can’t.

Let’s all have some fun out there.