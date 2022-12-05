GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Washington Capitals

05 Dec 2022

Rogers Place

630 PM MT

TV: SN

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Japers’ Rink

THE OILERS were fuelled heavily by their power play in Saturday’s 5-3 win over the Montréal Canadiens at home. An uneventful first period led to an eventual goal outburst in the second. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a power play goal in just over eight minutes of the second period. Darnell Nurse would score a late goal in the second period to give the Oilers a 4-3 lead after 40, while Connor McDavid put it away for good with just over five minutes remaining in the third period.

The Oilers face an injury depleted Capitals club at home tonight. A win would give the Oilers five wins in their last six. Can the Oilers keep piling the goals on tonight?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

EDM Lineup vs. WSH:



• Hyman out. Yamamoto in.



Draisaitl - McDavid - Puljujarvi

Janmark - RNH - Yamamoto

Kostin - Shore - Ryan

Holloway - Malone - Hamblin



Nurse - Ceci

Kulak - Barrie

Broberg - Bouchard



Skinner#Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) December 6, 2022

Kailer Yamamoto makes his triumphant return to the lineup. He’s missed the last month with an injury, and will start on a line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Mattias Janmark tonight. Yamamoto’s return to the lineup is a welcome one, especially seeing as how the Oilers will be without Zach Hyman (undisclosed). Hyman left Saturday’s game after Joel Edmunson cross-checked him up high.

The Oilers are missing a few players, notably Evander Kane and Zach Hyman. As much of an impact that is to the Oilers, the Capitals have a half dozen either on injured reserve or otherwise out. Washington’s injuries have limited them to just ten wins so far on the season, Edmonton would love to keep that number steady at 10.

Stuart Skinner is back in net tonight, he’ll look for his eighth win on the season. He got the W on Saturday with a 30 save performance against Montréal, he’ll look to pick up another W tonight.

Let’s all have fun out there.