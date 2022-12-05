Kailer Yamamoto Set To Return Tonight Versus Capitals

After missing nearly a month due to injury, Kailer Yamamoto is set to return to the lineup tonight.

Yamamoto (undisclosed) has been out of the lineup since Edmonton’s November 8th matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Oilers will welcome him back for tonight’s home game against the Capitals. Yamamoto’s absence created a good-sized hole in the lineup, even if he wasn’t exactly lighting the scoresheet on fire. He’ll look for his first goal tonight, as the Oilers look for their fifth win in six games.

If we are to use yesterday’s line combinations from practice, he will likely be on a line with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Oilers today:



Draisaitl-McDavid-Yamamoto

Janmark-RNH-Puljujarvi

Kostin-Shore-Ryan

Benson-Malone-Holloway

Hamblin



Nurse-Ceci

Kulak-Barrie

Broberg-Bouchard

Murray



Skinner

Campbell



Not on ice:

Hyman — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) December 4, 2022

The 2017 first round selection has three assists (0-3-3) in 13 games this season.

Edmonton hosts the Washington Capitals at home tonight. The Oilers have been hit by injuries, but the Capitals are missing quite a few core players from their roster as well. Puck drop is at 630 PM tonight, Stuart Skinner is expected to start in goal for the Oilers.