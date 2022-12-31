GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets

31 Dec 2022

Rogers Place

8 PM MT

TV: SNW

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Arctic Ice Hockey

THE OILERS are fresh from hanging a seven pack on the Seattle Kraken last night. Connor McDavid now leads the league with 72 points, Klim Kostin had a pair, and Jesse Puljujärvi had a tally in last night's romp. Edmonton looks to keep the good times going in their match-up against a stout Jets club. Can Edmonton keep the legs going tonight?

Jack Campbell starts for the Oilers, 3-1 in the 2nd of back-to-backs this season.



Shore in for Hamblin, Broberg for Niemelainen. Tune in or stream & sync as @Bob_Stauffer joins me & @ReidWilkins on @630CHED. pic.twitter.com/VDohkiGMxi — Jack Michaels (@EdmontonJack) January 1, 2023

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

- Leon Draisaitl will miss his second consecutive game with an undisclosed injury. The guy never misses time, and the second line of Janmark, RNH and the goal-happy Klim Kostin once again.

-Jack Campbell gets the nod in net tonight. Campell's last start ended in an OTL against Nashville, he would love a solid outing to prop up an .876 SV% and nudge that 4.02 GAA downwards.

-Connor McDavid has 72 points in 37 games. Guy might have 60 goals and 150 points at the end of the season if he keeps it up.

Let's all have some fun out there tonight.