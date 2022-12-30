GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Seattle Kraken

30 Dec 2022

Climate Pledge Arena

8 PM MT

TV: SNW

Radio: 630 CHED

THE OILERS picked up a big 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames down at the Dome on Tuesday night. Stuart Skinner was the star of the show, he turned aside all but one of Calgary’s 47 shots. Connor McDavid scored his 31st of the season, Tyson Barrie was in for one, but Skinner did the deed. Edmonton makes the trek to Seattle in order to try and keep climbing the ladder up the Pacific. Let’s jump right in.

EDM in Seattle:



Hyman-McDavid-Puljujarvi

Janmark-RNH-Kostin

Foegele-McLeod-Yamamoto

Holloway-Hamblin-Ryan



Nurse-Ceci

Kulak-Barrie

Niemelainen-Bouchard



THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

NO DRAISAITL: That’s quite the second line. Leon Draisaitl doesn’t miss many hockey games, tonight he’s not going to go for the Oilers. An undisclosed injury keeps him from the lineup tonight, the second line of Mattias Janmark, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Klim Kostin is in effect.

We haven't talked enough about how Connor McDavid is on pace for a 60+ goal season. His 31st goal in Edmonton's 2-1 victory over the Flames keeps him on a greater-than-60-goal-pace, let's see if he can solve Philipp Grubauer in net for the Kraken

EBERLE-AVES OF GREEN: Former Oiler Jordan Eberle is Seattle’s second-highest scoring forward with 27 points (8-19-27) in 33 games this season. He (and the rest of the Kraken) will try to solve Stuart Skinner, who is looking for his twelfth win of the season. Can Skinner (and the Oilers defence) stand tall in front of Seattle?

Let’s all have some fun out there.