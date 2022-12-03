GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs Montréal Canadiens

Montréal Canadiens (12-10-1) (6th, Atlantic)

03 Dec 2022

Rogers Place

5 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Habs Eyes On The Prize

THE OILERS are ready to forget all about their 5-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Monday night. Edmonton picked up a goal from Leon Draisaitl and a goal from Connor McDavid, while Klim Kostin scored with four seconds remaining in regulation. It wasn’t enough for Edmonton, who lost their first game in four. They’d like to pick it back up in the win column with a visit from the Canadiens tonight.

Oilers projected lineup vs. MTL:



Draisaitl - McDavid - Hyman

Janmark - RNH - Puljujarvi

Kostin - Shore - Ryan

Holloway - Malone - Benson



Nurse - Ceci

Kulak - Barrie

Broberg - Bouchard



Skinner



• Murray also skated as a 7th D-man. Yamamoto also on the ice.#Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) December 3, 2022

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

Look for the top line to get about 40 minutes of ice time tonight. Why? That bottom six is something to behold, and I’m not meaning that complimentarily. Devin Shore at 3C is an enigma to me, especially seeing that James Hamblin isn’t on this line card. Mattias Janmark continues to receive top six time likely stemming from the goal he scored in Edmonton’s win over the Blackhawks on Wednesday, I’d probably sub Dylan Holloway at that spot.

Stuart Skinner will look for his seventh win of the season as he’ll get the nod for the Oilers in net. Skinner’s last outing wasn’t pretty, but 21 shots earned him the win against Chicago. He’ll look for a solid sixty minute performance.

As the Oilers power play goes, so go the Oilers. Edmonton’s PP% is a satisfying 27.6 and is doing most of the work on the scoreboard. Here’s hoping they see about 12 power plays tonight.

Let’s all have some fun out there.