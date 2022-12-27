GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Calgary Flames

Edmonton Oilers (18-15-2) (5th, Pacific

Calgary Flames (16-12-7) (4th, Pacific)

27 Dec 2022

Scotiabank Saddledome

7 PM MT

TV: SNE, SNW

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Matchsticks and Gasoline

The Flames and Oilers meet again in another chapter in the Battle of Alberta. Edmonton would love to escape the Done with two points in a tight Pacific race.

Hyman-McDavid-Puljujarvi

Foegele-Draisaitl-Yamamoto

Janmark-RNH-Kostin

Holloway-McLeod-Ryan

Hamblin-Shore



Nurse-Ceci

Kulak-Barrie

Niemelainen-Bouchard



Skinner

Campbell — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) December 27, 2022

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

- The Oilers and Flames are one point apart in the standings. The Oilers are in need of some points as they're currently outside the dance. Edmonton needs a strong start against their provincial rivals tonight, will they get it?

- Oilers are going with the same lineup tonight as they did in their loss to Vancouver. Look for Ryan McLeod to get moved about the lineup if the Oilers are slow to start.

- Stuart Skinner gets the net tonight, he's stopped all but two in two games against Calgary. Can he turn in a solid 60?

Oilers badly need this one, else the Flames could be 3 points up should the Oilers let up.

Let's all have some fun tonight.