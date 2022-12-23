GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks

23 Dec 2022

Rogers Place

7 PM MT

TV: SN

Radio: 630 CHED

THE OILERS are coming off a satisfying 6-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. Mattias Janmark scored a pair, while each of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Warren Foegle, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman picked up a goal along the way. Stuart Skinner picked up his tenth win of the season, and he’ll look to make it number eleven tonight as the Canucks are in town. The Oilers can catch the Kraken in the standings with a win tonight, though Seattle holds a few games in hand. Can Edmonton make it two wins in a row with a divisional opponent in town?

Hyman-McDavid-Puljujarvi

Foegele-Draisaitl-Yamamoto

Janmark-RNH-Kostin

Holloway-McLeod-Ryan

Hamblin-Shore



Nurse-Ceci

Kulak-Barrie

Niemelainen-Bouchard



Skinner

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

This lineup doesn’t look too bad. I’d flip Dylan Holloway for Foegele and call it a day. After a three point night for Janmark against Dallas, he’ll probably be there til Februrary.

Ryan McLeod makes his return to the lineup after being out for nearly a month. Looks like he’s centering a line with Dylan Holloway and Derek Ryan. McLeod is a talented forward with the puck, a player the Oilers have missed for weeks.

Ethan Bear ought to be in the lineup for the Canucks tonight. Bear had a fairly uneventful tenure with the Hurricanes after being dealt from the Oilers for Warren Foegele in the 2021 offseason. Since joining the Canucks, he’s averaged 18:33 in 22 games this season. Oilers could use a guy like that in the lineup.

Let’s all have some fun out there.