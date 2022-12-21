Oilers dazzle Stars

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Dallas Stars by a score of 6-3 on Wednesday night.

Mattias Janmark and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins led the way with three points each. Connor McDavid continued his torrid scoring streak with one on the net, and Warren Foegele netted another for good measure .

A HUGE win over a very good Dallas team.

First Period:

This was a surprisingly decent start for the Oilers against a good team. Nothing world-breaking but, by my oh-so-reliable eye, they held an edge in zone time through the first 10 minutes.

The Oilers had an amazing chance to get on the board first as Kailer Yamamoto had a chance in tight but, rather than shoot it, he decided on a low-percentage pass that didn’t connect.

That cost them as the Stars took the turnover, got it to Jason Robertson who then made a cross-ice feed to Roope Hintz who one-timed it into the net. 1-0 Dallas with about five minutes left in the first period.

That wouldn't last too long, Mattias Janmark would knot things up about a minute later on a tap-in feed from Klim Kostin. A very nice power move by Kostin to create the chance. 1-1 game.

Yamamoto tried to redeem himself on the ensuing shift, taking a 2-on-1 pass from Leon Draisaitl to the net, but couldn’t hit the net.

1-1 going into the middle frame.

Second Period:

Less of a good start for the Oilers in the m middle frame.

It was Wyatt Johnson getting in behind Darnell Nurse and zipping one past Stuart Skinner. 2-1 Dallas.

As was the case with the first goal, it was a quick response. Edmonton was able to draw the game’s first penalty and Zach Hyman deposited with a greasy in-front goal. 2-2 game.

Edmonton took a penalty on the ensuing shift to give the Stars a chance to regain the lead. Jaimie Benn came as close as humanely possible to doing just that. A scrum in front of Skinner popped the puck out to Benn who had a wide-open cage to shoot at...only to ring iron. Very close call.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins stayed red-hot and gave Edmonton their first lead of the game with a sneaky wrister over the glove of Jake Oettinger. 3-2 Oilers.

It wouldn’t last. Tyler Seguin tipped a point shot past Skinner to even things up once again. 2-2 with about two minutes left on the board

Third Period:

Dallas blinked first after a back-and-forth start to the period.

With jus over eight minutes left in regulation, Warren Foegele snapped home a one-timer feed from Leon Draisaitl to give Edmonton the lead once again. A timely goal for a team desperate to get back into the win column. 4-3 Edmonton.

Connor McDavid, as he always does, helped give the Oilers some insurance after bursting into the zone and zinging one five-hole. The captain is greedy and I’m loving every minute of it. 5-3 game.

The Stars would take a gamble by pulling Oettinger with over three minutes left in the game. It immediately backfired as Janmark got his second to put this one out of reach. 6-3 Edmonton.

Oilers break their slump with a 6-3 victory!

Takeaways: