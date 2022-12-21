Oilers dazzle Stars

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Dallas Stars by a score of 6-3 on Wednesday night.
Mattias Janmark and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins led the way with three points each. Connor McDavid continued his torrid scoring streak with one on the net, and Warren Foegele netted another for good measure .
A HUGE win over a very good Dallas team.
First Period:
This was a surprisingly decent start for the Oilers against a good team. Nothing world-breaking but, by my oh-so-reliable eye, they held an edge in zone time through the first 10 minutes.
The Oilers had an amazing chance to get on the board first as Kailer Yamamoto had a chance in tight but, rather than shoot it, he decided on a low-percentage pass that didn’t connect.
That cost them as the Stars took the turnover, got it to Jason Robertson who then made a cross-ice feed to Roope Hintz who one-timed it into the net. 1-0 Dallas with about five minutes left in the first period.
That wouldn't last too long, Mattias Janmark would knot things up about a minute later on a tap-in feed from Klim Kostin. A very nice power move by Kostin to create the chance. 1-1 game.
Yamamoto tried to redeem himself on the ensuing shift, taking a 2-on-1 pass from Leon Draisaitl to the net, but couldn’t hit the net.
1-1 going into the middle frame.
Second Period:
Less of a good start for the Oilers in the m middle frame.
It was Wyatt Johnson getting in behind Darnell Nurse and zipping one past Stuart Skinner. 2-1 Dallas.
As was the case with the first goal, it was a quick response. Edmonton was able to draw the game’s first penalty and Zach Hyman deposited with a greasy in-front goal. 2-2 game.
Edmonton took a penalty on the ensuing shift to give the Stars a chance to regain the lead. Jaimie Benn came as close as humanely possible to doing just that. A scrum in front of Skinner popped the puck out to Benn who had a wide-open cage to shoot at...only to ring iron. Very close call.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins stayed red-hot and gave Edmonton their first lead of the game with a sneaky wrister over the glove of Jake Oettinger. 3-2 Oilers.
It wouldn’t last. Tyler Seguin tipped a point shot past Skinner to even things up once again. 2-2 with about two minutes left on the board
Third Period:
Dallas blinked first after a back-and-forth start to the period.
With jus over eight minutes left in regulation, Warren Foegele snapped home a one-timer feed from Leon Draisaitl to give Edmonton the lead once again. A timely goal for a team desperate to get back into the win column. 4-3 Edmonton.
Connor McDavid, as he always does, helped give the Oilers some insurance after bursting into the zone and zinging one five-hole. The captain is greedy and I’m loving every minute of it. 5-3 game.
The Stars would take a gamble by pulling Oettinger with over three minutes left in the game. It immediately backfired as Janmark got his second to put this one out of reach. 6-3 Edmonton.
Oilers break their slump with a 6-3 victory!
Takeaways:
- Skinner was ho-hum in net, not amazing but not bad. As Dave Tippett would put it: he battled.
- That penalty call on Hyman was hilariously bad. It didn’t end up costing the game or anything, just a so bad you gotta laugh kind of call.
- What a year RNH is having this year. Rooting for the guy, hope he scores 40.
- Darnell Nurse had another bad game. Horrid positioning on the second goal against and had a few god-awful turnovers. Not to mention the amount of times he decided to starfish in front of Skinner and make life difficult for every other Oilers on the ice. Something has to give eventually with this player, he has struggled in the first year of his mega deal.
- Splitting McDrai was the right move. Loved the third line of Kostin-RNH-Janmark. Janmark is the guy you wish could
- Depth scoring was the key in this one. Warren Foegele and Mattias Janmark getting on the board was huge.
- Again, I though JP played well on the top-line. Yes, I’m aware of the stat line and I agree more production would be nice...but he does basically everyone else right and I think that’s valuable.
- Connor McDavid is going to score 70 goals. Every single game, it’s automatic at this point.
- The Oilers break out of their slump against a very good Dallas Stars team. 38 points on the year which is one behind Seattle for third in the Pacific. Bank these points before the break and come back in the new year with a new attitude.
