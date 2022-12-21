GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Dallas Stars

19 Dec 2022

American Airlines Center

730 PM MT

TV: SN1

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Defending Big D

THE OILERS picked up a lonely point in their 4-3 OT loss to the Nashville Predators on Monday night. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins picked up a pair, while Jesse Puljujärvi kicked it off for the Oilers with a goal in the first. It wasn’t enough, as Nashville finished it off with an OT tally from Alexandre Carrier to take two points.

Now three points behind the third place Seattle Kraken, the Oilers have some work cut out for them. They face a tall task against the Central Division leaders tonight. Can they squeak a pair of points out of this one?

EDM Projected Lineup in Dallas:



Draisaitl - McDavid - Hyman

Janmark - Nugent-Hopkins -Yamamoto

Foegele - Holloway - Puljujarvi

Kostin - Shore - Ryan



Nurse - Ceci

Kulak - Barrie

Niemelainen - Bouchard



Skinner#Oilers https://t.co/HLKtEqu8dO — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) December 21, 2022

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

Janmark in the top six is starting to get comical. Janmark scored a goal a little more than two weeks ago, but that’s been it since then and he’s still getting those sweet T6 minutes. Toss Holloway up there already.

Stuart Skinner is back in net after a night off in Nashville. He’s looking for his tenth win of the year, and he’s fresh off a new three year contract. Getting Skinner for three years at 2.6MM seems like a pretty good bet today. Getting Ottawa to take Campbell is Holland’s next bit of work.

Oilers face an uphill task tonight in Dallas - the Stars score 3.58 goals a game, but allow just 2.7 per game (7th overall). Can the Oilers get a few goals early and work a lead?

Let’s all have some fun out there.