Leon Draisaitl Is Your NHLPA Player Of The Week

Three game winning goals and five total points have earned Leon Draisaitl top billing for the week ending 01 December 2022.

Netting 3 GWGs on the week, including one in OT, Leon Draisaitl skated 24:49 TOI/GP and recorded 7 points while helping the @EdmontonOilers to 3 wins as our NHLPA Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/4SWHYq3YRy — NHLPA (@NHLPA) December 2, 2022

Draisaitl’s very good week helped the Oilers finish a four game stretch at 3-1-0. Over that four game period, Leon Draisaitl scored four, three of which were game winners.

Leon’s big week started when he put up a game winner against the Rangers on Saturday. Draisaitl’s goal was a power play marker with two minutes remaining in regulation to help defeat the Rangers in Manhattan.

On Monday, Draisaitl picked up the overtime winner in Edmonton’s 4-3 victory against the Florida Panthers on a beauty feed from Oilers captain Connor McDavid.

In Chicago, Leon Draisaitl’s second goal of the game was scored late in the third period, helping to push Edmonton to an eventual 5-4 victory. He’d follow it up by scoring the first goal in Edmonton’s 5-3 loss to Minnesota the next night. Not bad for a week’s work.

Leon’s big week puts him at 38 points on the season, good for third overall in the league (and second on the Oilers behind Connor McDavid). Draisaitl (and the rest of the Oilers) have a chance to add to that total with a meeting with the Canadiens tomorrow in Montréal.