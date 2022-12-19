GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Nashville Predators

19 Dec 2022

Bridgestone Arena

6 PM MT

TV: SNW

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: On The Forecheck

THE OILERS threw a lot of shots on net in their 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks, but were unable to take even one point from the worst team in the league on Saturday afternoon. Edmonton hits the road for a two game set, they’ll take on the Predators in Nashville tonight. Can the Oilers pick up two points and get back into the win column?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

Oilers today in Nashville:



Draisaitl-McDavid-Hyman

Janmark-RNH-Yamamoto

Foegele-Holloway-Puljujarvi

Kostin-Shore-Ryan

Hamblin



Nurse-Ceci

Kulak-Barrie

Niemelainen-Bouchard



Campbell

Skinner — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) December 19, 2022

FIVE ALIVE: Leon Draiasaitl put together a 2-3-5 evening in Edmonton’s 6-3 win over Nashville last week. Look again for him to be on the scoreboard tonight.

Leon Draiasaitl put together a 2-3-5 evening in Edmonton’s 6-3 win over Nashville last week. Look again for him to be on the scoreboard tonight. The Oilers are going back to Jack Campbell in goal for the first time since Tuesday’s 6-3 win over the Predators. Campbell would love to have himself a solid sixty minute effort en route to his ninth win of the season.

The Oilers are running with the same lineup as their 4-3 loss to the Ducks on Saturday. What’s James Hamblin got to do to get back into the lineup?

Let’s all have some fun out there.