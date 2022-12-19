 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Nashville Predators

Weren’t we just here?

By Jeff Chapman
Anaheim Ducks v Edmonton Oilers Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers (17-14-1) (4th, Pacific)

Nashville Predators (12-13-4) (6th, Central)

19 Dec 2022

Bridgestone Arena

6 PM MT

TV: SNW

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: On The Forecheck

THE OILERS threw a lot of shots on net in their 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks, but were unable to take even one point from the worst team in the league on Saturday afternoon. Edmonton hits the road for a two game set, they’ll take on the Predators in Nashville tonight. Can the Oilers pick up two points and get back into the win column?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

  • FIVE ALIVE: Leon Draiasaitl put together a 2-3-5 evening in Edmonton’s 6-3 win over Nashville last week. Look again for him to be on the scoreboard tonight.
  • The Oilers are going back to Jack Campbell in goal for the first time since Tuesday’s 6-3 win over the Predators. Campbell would love to have himself a solid sixty minute effort en route to his ninth win of the season.
  • The Oilers are running with the same lineup as their 4-3 loss to the Ducks on Saturday. What’s James Hamblin got to do to get back into the lineup?

Let’s all have some fun out there.

