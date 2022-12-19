STU & ME BABY: Oilers Extend Stuart Skinner For Three Seasons

SKINNER!



The #Oilers have signed Edmonton-born goaltender Stuart Skinner to a three-year contract extension with an average annual value (AAV) of $2.6 million.#LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 19, 2022

The Oilers have extended Stuart Skinner for three years with an AAV of 2.6MM a season. It is a good signing by your Edmonton Oilers, taking Skinner to unrestricted free agency at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Stuart Skinner’s got just 33 NHL games to his record, which makes a three year extension a little bit of a bet for Ken Holland. I like this bet, as Skinner has shown mostly good during his time in the crease this year. Skinner blasted off to lofty numbers early in the season, and has regressed a bit prior to this deal getting signed. Skinner ranks 10th in the league with 7.1 goals saved above average so far this year, and has allowed the same amount of goals as his crease-mate Jack Campbell in 300 less minutes. Right now, Stuart Skinner is clearly the better netminder of the two available in Edmonton, and it’s not particularly close.

The move does not read like a typical Ken Holland move, and I’m grateful for that. Holland has a track record of being a pretty strict negotiator with his younger players. Realizing that Jack Campbell is having a tough start to his five year term with the Oilers almost certainly helped this deal along, and Holland deserves credit for striking this deal. Skinner would have been a restricted free agent at the conclusion of this season. The price of poker most certainly would have increased had Skinner’s numbers gotten a bit fat, or if his name was in any serious rookie of the year discussions. A load of credit goes to Ken Holland for that.

Skinner’s played in just 33 games. Is that a concern? Maybe a little? I’m glad Skinner is under contract at what sure feels like a perfectly reasonable rate over the next three seasons. If Campbell is unable to turn his game around between now and the end of the year, the discussion will likely become what to make of Campbell’s remaining four years under contract, and what the Oilers will need to package up in order to rid themselves of it.