GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks

Anaheim Ducks (8-20-3) (8th, Pacific)

17 Dec 2022

Rogers Place

2 PM MT

TV: SNW

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Anaheim Calling

THE OILERS would like to forget all about how Thursday's game against the Blues ended. They'd very much like to score about 7 goals on an unsuspecting Ducks club that has 2 regulation wins all year. Seriously, the Oilers can't lose this game to Anaheim. Let's not even think about that.

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

- Warren Foegele gets back in the lineup for his first game since November 26th against the Rangers. He'll have some linemates in Klim Kostin and Devin Shore. Godspeed, Warren Foegele.

- Stuart Skinner gets back in the net looking for win number 10. He almost had it against St. Louis on Thuraday. If you avoided the recap, that's probably good for you.

- The Ducks are very bad, though they're on a one game winning streak after taking the Canadiens down by a 5-2 margin on Thursday. Amazingly, it was just their second regulation win of the series. The Oilers have to light this club up today and take two points.

Let's all have some fun out there.