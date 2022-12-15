GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs St. Louis Blues

15 Dec 2022

Rogers Place

7 PM MT

TV: SNW

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: St. Louis Gametime

THE OILERS were able to right the ship after a rocky start against the Predators on Tuesday night, emerging with a 6-3 victory. Zach Hyman had three goals, Leon Draisaitl had a pair, and Jack Campbell picked up his first win since November 26th. The Oilers look to be gaining some ground in the Pacific Division, and they could be right with the Kings if they take down the St. Louis Blues tonight.

Oilers projected lineup vs. STL tonight:



Draisaitl - McDavid - Hyman

Janmark - RNH - Yamamoto

Holloway - Hamblin - Puljujarvi

Kostin - Shore - Ryan



Nurse - Ceci

Kulak - Barrie

Broberg - Bouchard



Skinner#Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) December 15, 2022

KLIM KLIM: Klim Kostin telling Jim Matheson that his questions are a little stank is my favourite clip of the day. This is former Blue Klim Kostin’s first matchup against his old mates tonight. Kostin is on the fourth line with Derek Ryan and Devin Shore tonight and there’s fair debate as to whether or not he’ll break the ten minute mark, but that clip will get some mileage.

Klim Kostin telling Jim Matheson that his questions are a little stank is my favourite clip of the day. This is former Blue Klim Kostin’s first matchup against his old mates tonight. Kostin is on the fourth line with Derek Ryan and Devin Shore tonight and there’s fair debate as to whether or not he’ll break the ten minute mark, but that clip will get some mileage. It’s long past time to put Dylan Holloway in the top six IMO. Not sure what the coach thinks the ceiling is with Janmark, but Janmark got his five games there after scoring a goal. Let’s see some more Holloway soon.

Can you imagine where the Oilers would be without Stuart Skinner this year? Perish the thought. Skinner looks for win number 10 on the season. Can he bump up his .919 SV% int the process?

Let’s all have some fun out there.