GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Nashville Predators

13 Dec 2022

Bridgestone Arena

6 PM MT

TV: SNW

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: On The Forecheck

THE OILERS are looking to get back into the win column after a 2-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild last night. Only Zach Hyman got on the board for the Oilers, he picked up his first goal in ten games. Stuart Skinner put up 28 saves, but it was a go-ahead goal for Frederik Gaudreau that made the difference for Minnesota in the end.

The Oilers are turning to Jack Campbell in net tonight, can they change their fortunes with a win in Nashville? Let’s find out.

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

Leon Draisaitl has feasted on Nashville. Draisaitl has 25 points (!) in his last nine games against the Predators, and you know that we’ll be looking for more tonight.

Jack Campbell gets back in net. It's Campbell's first game since December 1st, and he'll look for a win and some confidence going forward. Campbell's SV% is a lacklustre .872, a big game would do worlds for him.

Kevin Lankinen gets the nod for the Predators. Lankinen's having a ball this season with a .934 SV%, and he stopped all but 1 of 49 Islander shots in his last outing. Proceed with caution.

Let’s all have some fun out there.

