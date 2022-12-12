GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Minnesota Wild

Edmonton Oilers (15-12-0) (4th, Pacific)
Minnesota Wild (14-11-2) (4th, Central)
12 Dec 2022
XCel Energy Center
8 PM MT
TV: SN1
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Hockey Wilderness
THE OILERS took care of this Minnesota Wild club by a 5-2 margin in Edmonton just three nights ago. Five different Oilers each had a goal en route to the win, while Stuart Skinner kept pushing the river with a 42 save performance. The Oilers hope to do it again tonight, this time in Minnesota. Can Edmonton inch closer towards third place in the Pacific?
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
Oilers in Minnesota:— Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) December 12, 2022
Draisaitl-McDavid-Hyman
Janmark-RNH-Yamamoto
Holloway-Hamblin-Puljujarvi
Kostin-Shore-Ryan
Malone
Nurse-Ceci
Kulak-Barrie
Broberg-Bouchard
Murray
Skinner
Campbell
- James Hamblin is at 3C, and I think I can live with that. Hamblin’s logged just nine minutes of ice time in Edmonton’s 5-2 win over the Wild on Friday, but a trio of Hamblin-Holloway-Puljujärvi might be one to keep your eye on. Klim Kostin (1-2-3 in his last 2) on the fourth line to jumpstart Devin Shore’s line. For sure.
- Stuart Skinner gets the nod again tonight, and it’s fair to say he’s in the driver’s seat when it comes to the Edmonton crease right now. He’ll look for win number ten tonight.
- KIRILL THE THRILL: Kaprizov’s seven game goal streak was busted when the Oilers defeated Minnesota by a 5-2 margin on Friday night. He’ll look to get it going again tonight, can the Oilers keep him off the board?
Let’s all have some fun out there tonight.
