GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Minnesota Wild

12 Dec 2022

XCel Energy Center

8 PM MT

TV: SN1

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Hockey Wilderness

THE OILERS took care of this Minnesota Wild club by a 5-2 margin in Edmonton just three nights ago. Five different Oilers each had a goal en route to the win, while Stuart Skinner kept pushing the river with a 42 save performance. The Oilers hope to do it again tonight, this time in Minnesota. Can Edmonton inch closer towards third place in the Pacific?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

Oilers in Minnesota:



Draisaitl-McDavid-Hyman

Janmark-RNH-Yamamoto

Holloway-Hamblin-Puljujarvi

Kostin-Shore-Ryan

Malone



Nurse-Ceci

Kulak-Barrie

Broberg-Bouchard

Murray



Skinner

Campbell — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) December 12, 2022

James Hamblin is at 3C, and I think I can live with that. Hamblin’s logged just nine minutes of ice time in Edmonton’s 5-2 win over the Wild on Friday, but a trio of Hamblin-Holloway-Puljujärvi might be one to keep your eye on. Klim Kostin (1-2-3 in his last 2) on the fourth line to jumpstart Devin Shore’s line. For sure.

Stuart Skinner gets the nod again tonight, and it’s fair to say he’s in the driver’s seat when it comes to the Edmonton crease right now. He’ll look for win number ten tonight.

KIRILL THE THRILL: Kaprizov’s seven game goal streak was busted when the Oilers defeated Minnesota by a 5-2 margin on Friday night. He’ll look to get it going again tonight, can the Oilers keep him off the board?

Let’s all have some fun out there tonight.