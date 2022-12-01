GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Minnesota Wild

01 Dec 2022

Xcel Energy Center

6 PM MT

TV: SN1, SNO

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Hockey Wilderness

THE OILERS are riding a three game win streak after an adventurous 5-4 win over the Chicago Blackhawks last night. Leon Draisaitl had two goals (including the eventual game winner), while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor McDavid and Mattias Janmark would each have one. Stuart Skinner turned aside 21 shots en route to his sixth win of the season; the Oilers will carry their three game win streak into Minnesota tonight.

While the Oilers are trying to string enough wins for them to creep back into third place in the Pacific Division, the Minnesota Wild haven’t exactly had a fun time of things in the Central. They look to change that narrative, having won three in their last four. Can the Oilers take two wins in two nights?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

Oilers at Minnesota:



Draisaitl-McDavid-Hyman

Janmark-RNH-Puljujarvi

Kostin-Shore-Ryan

Holloway-Malone-Hamblin



Nurse-Ceci

Kulak-Barrie

Broberg-Bouchard



Campbell — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) December 2, 2022

: Unless Ken Holland makes a move to shore up the blue line, the Oilers are going to have to win with firewagon hockey in Connor McDavid’s eighth season with the club. Darnell Nurse played half the game last night, while Cody Ceci played 26 (!) minutes when he’s averaging 21 in his career. It’s not a long-term recipe for success unless you plan on scoring 5 or more goals a night. This crew is playing their second in as many nights, Mattias Janmark scored his first as an Oiler yesterday. Can he keep the good times rolling and pick up another one tonight?

Jack Campbell is back in the net tonight. His last performance was a win against the Rangers, he’ll be looking to pick up another W with a solid sixty minute performance tonight.

Can the Oilers make it four wins in a row?

Let’s all have some fun out there.