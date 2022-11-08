GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Tampa Bay Lightning

Edmonton Oilers (7-6-0)
Tampa Bay Lightning (7-4-1)
08 Nov 2022
Amalie Arena
530 PM MT
TV: SNE, SN1, SNO
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Raw Charge
THE OILERS are in a little bit of a funk. They’re winless in their last three (0-3-0) and they’re allowing almost five goals per game over their last four. Their penalty kill is really not good right now either, yielding four goals in their 5-4 loss to the injury-riddled Capitals last night. Can a stop in Tampa Bay cure their ills?
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Connor McDavid – Jesse Puljujarvi
Evander Kane – Leon Draisaitl – Zach Hyman
Warren Foegele – Ryan McLeod – Derek Ryan
Dylan Holloway – Kailer Yamamoto
Darnell Nurse – Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak – Evan Bouchard
Ryan Murray – Tyson Barrie
Markus Niemeläinen
Jack Campbell
Stuart Skinner
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- The Oilers PK is straight up not having a good time. They’re third worst in the league at just under a 68% success rate. They got lit up for four goals while shorthanded against the Capitals. They’ve got to be better here if they’re serious about getting a W tonight against the Lightning.
- Jack Campbell will get the nod tonight for the Oilers looking to put together a solid sixty minutes. Campbell’s had a rocky start to the season, and it would do wonders for his confidence to put together a solid effort for a win.
- The Oilers will scratch Devin Shore and go with the 11/7 lineup tonight. Both Kailer Yamamoto and Dylan Holloway will rotate in with the top three lines, Markus Niemeläinen will be the 7th D. Can the Oilers find a good mix?
Let’s all have some fun out there.
Loading comments...