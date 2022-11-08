 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Tampa Bay Lightning

Oilers can’t buy a PK right now, visit Tampa Bay looking to stop three game slump

By Jeff Chapman
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Edmonton Oilers (7-6-0)

Tampa Bay Lightning (7-4-1)

08 Nov 2022

Amalie Arena

530 PM MT

TV: SNE, SN1, SNO

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Raw Charge

THE OILERS are in a little bit of a funk. They’re winless in their last three (0-3-0) and they’re allowing almost five goals per game over their last four. Their penalty kill is really not good right now either, yielding four goals in their 5-4 loss to the injury-riddled Capitals last night. Can a stop in Tampa Bay cure their ills?

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Connor McDavid – Jesse Puljujarvi

Evander Kane – Leon Draisaitl – Zach Hyman

Warren Foegele – Ryan McLeod – Derek Ryan

Dylan Holloway – Kailer Yamamoto

Darnell Nurse – Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak – Evan Bouchard

Ryan Murray – Tyson Barrie

Markus Niemeläinen

Jack Campbell

Stuart Skinner

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

  • The Oilers PK is straight up not having a good time. They’re third worst in the league at just under a 68% success rate. They got lit up for four goals while shorthanded against the Capitals. They’ve got to be better here if they’re serious about getting a W tonight against the Lightning.
  • Jack Campbell will get the nod tonight for the Oilers looking to put together a solid sixty minutes. Campbell’s had a rocky start to the season, and it would do wonders for his confidence to put together a solid effort for a win.
  • The Oilers will scratch Devin Shore and go with the 11/7 lineup tonight. Both Kailer Yamamoto and Dylan Holloway will rotate in with the top three lines, Markus Niemeläinen will be the 7th D. Can the Oilers find a good mix?

Let’s all have some fun out there.

