 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Washington Capitals

Oilers visit Verizon Center looking to get back into the win column as Connor McDavid plays in number 500.

By Jeff Chapman
/ new
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Edmonton Oilers Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Edmonton Oilers (7-5-0)

Washington Capitals (5-6-0)

07 Nov 2022

Verizon Center

6 PM MT

TV: SN

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Japers’ Rink

The Oilers take on a depleted Capitals club while looking to snap a two game losing streak. Can the Oilers get back in the win column tonight?

Nugent-Hopkins – McDavid – Puljujarvi

Kane – Draisaitl – Hyman

Foegele – McLeod – Ryan

Shore – Holloway – Yamamoto

Nurse – Ceci

Kulak – Bouchard

Murray – Barrie

Skinner

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

  • Stuart Skinner gets the nod tonight for the Oilers: Skinner last appeared in Edmonton’s loss to the Devils on Thursday, he’s back in tonight versus the Capitals. He’ll look to pick up his third win of the season against a depleted Caps club tonight.
  • The Capitals are injured. Very injured. Tom Wilson, Connor Brown, TJ Oshie are among the regulars that will be out of the lineup tonight. The Capitals are struggling to put goals on the board, averaging under 2.7 per game (28th in the league).
  • Tonight is Connor McDavid’s 500th NHL game. The greatest player in the game today reaches halfway to 1000 tonight. Only 722 points under his belt in his first 499, I guess he’ll do.

Loading comments...