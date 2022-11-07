GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Washington Capitals

Edmonton Oilers (7-5-0)
Washington Capitals (5-6-0)
07 Nov 2022
Verizon Center
6 PM MT
TV: SN
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Japers’ Rink
The Oilers take on a depleted Capitals club while looking to snap a two game losing streak. Can the Oilers get back in the win column tonight?
Nugent-Hopkins – McDavid – Puljujarvi
Kane – Draisaitl – Hyman
Foegele – McLeod – Ryan
Shore – Holloway – Yamamoto
Nurse – Ceci
Kulak – Bouchard
Murray – Barrie
Skinner
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- Stuart Skinner gets the nod tonight for the Oilers: Skinner last appeared in Edmonton’s loss to the Devils on Thursday, he’s back in tonight versus the Capitals. He’ll look to pick up his third win of the season against a depleted Caps club tonight.
- The Capitals are injured. Very injured. Tom Wilson, Connor Brown, TJ Oshie are among the regulars that will be out of the lineup tonight. The Capitals are struggling to put goals on the board, averaging under 2.7 per game (28th in the league).
- Tonight is Connor McDavid’s 500th NHL game. The greatest player in the game today reaches halfway to 1000 tonight. Only 722 points under his belt in his first 499, I guess he’ll do.
