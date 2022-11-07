Stuart Skinner Set To Start Versus Capitals

Stuart Skinner is set to start tonight against the Capitals tonight.

Skinner did not play in Edmonton’s 6-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday, but was in the net for their loss to the Devils on Thursday night. Skinner hasn’t played in as many games as new Oilers netminder Jack Campbell, but Skinner’s numbers (2-2, .944 SV%) look fancy when compared to Campbell’s. Campbell has struggled so far, posting an abysmal .874SV% in eight games so far.

Skinner’s got an opportunity to start running with the bag if he can sling together a few wins. I don’t think the club is close to souring on Campbell, as eight games doesn’t a year (or a five year contract) make. Campbell has said that he hasn’t been very good, and there’s reason to believe that he’ll snap out of his funk. The Oilers will be counting on it.

Tonight, it’s Skinner’s show.

The Oilers might be catching the Capitals just at the right time; as Washington has put up the 28th most goals per game this season (2.69/G). The Capitals will be down quite a few players, including Connor Brown (knee) and John Carlson (lower body). Edmonton will be eager to get back into the win column, as they look to catch up to the Golden Knights, Kings and...Kraken in the Pacific.

Join us at 6 PM as we get the party started.