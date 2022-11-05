GAME THREAD: Dallas Stars @ Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (7-4-0)
Dallas Stars (7-3-1)
05 Nov 2022
Rogers Place
2 PM MT
TV: SN
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Defending Big D
The Oilers are looking to shake off their first loss in five games as the Stars are in town. Can the Oilers turn the afternoon tide?
Oilers vs Dallas:— Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) November 5, 2022
RNH-McDavid-Hyman
Kane-Draisaitl-Yamamoto
Foegele-McLeod-Puljujarvi
Shore-Holloway-Ryan
Nurse-Ceci
Kulak-Bouchard
Niemelainen-Barrie
Campbell
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- Jack Campbell will get the nod this afternoon after Stuart Skinner took the loss against NJ. Campbell would love to shut the door against a potent Stars club today.
- STARSTRUCK: The Stars are turning everything away with Jake Oettinger in net. The Oilers will draw Scott Wedgewood (.903SV%) this afternoon, will they light it up again?
- CHASING (K)NIGHT: The Oilers are six points behind Vegas in the standings after a red hot start from the Golden Knights. Edmonton can firmly plant their skates in second place with a win today, and be only four points behind Vegas.
Let's all have some fun out there.
-
