GAME THREAD: Dallas Stars @ Edmonton Oilers

Oilers look to avenge loss to NJ with an afternoon meeting against the Stars

By Jeff Chapman
New Jersey Devils v Edmonton Oilers Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers (7-4-0)

Dallas Stars (7-3-1)

05 Nov 2022

Rogers Place

2 PM MT

TV: SN

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Defending Big D

The Oilers are looking to shake off their first loss in five games as the Stars are in town. Can the Oilers turn the afternoon tide?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

- Jack Campbell will get the nod this afternoon after Stuart Skinner took the loss against NJ. Campbell would love to shut the door against a potent Stars club today.

- STARSTRUCK: The Stars are turning everything away with Jake Oettinger in net. The Oilers will draw Scott Wedgewood (.903SV%) this afternoon, will they light it up again?

- CHASING (K)NIGHT: The Oilers are six points behind Vegas in the standings after a red hot start from the Golden Knights. Edmonton can firmly plant their skates in second place with a win today, and be only four points behind Vegas.

Let's all have some fun out there.

