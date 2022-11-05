GAME THREAD: Dallas Stars @ Edmonton Oilers

Dallas Stars (7-3-1)

05 Nov 2022

Rogers Place

2 PM MT

TV: SN

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Defending Big D

The Oilers are looking to shake off their first loss in five games as the Stars are in town. Can the Oilers turn the afternoon tide?

Oilers vs Dallas:



RNH-McDavid-Hyman

Kane-Draisaitl-Yamamoto

Foegele-McLeod-Puljujarvi

Shore-Holloway-Ryan



Nurse-Ceci

Kulak-Bouchard

Niemelainen-Barrie



Campbell — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) November 5, 2022

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

- Jack Campbell will get the nod this afternoon after Stuart Skinner took the loss against NJ. Campbell would love to shut the door against a potent Stars club today.

- STARSTRUCK: The Stars are turning everything away with Jake Oettinger in net. The Oilers will draw Scott Wedgewood (.903SV%) this afternoon, will they light it up again?

- CHASING (K)NIGHT: The Oilers are six points behind Vegas in the standings after a red hot start from the Golden Knights. Edmonton can firmly plant their skates in second place with a win today, and be only four points behind Vegas.

Let's all have some fun out there.

