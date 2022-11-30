GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Chicago Blackhawks

30 Nov 2022

United Center

730 PM MT

TV: SN360, SNW

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Second City Hockey

THE OILERS are winners of two in a row. Evan Bouchard knotted the Oilers at 3 with a goal in the dying seconds of regulation in Monday’s game against the Panthers, while Leon Draisaitl made it a win just 22 seconds in overtime. The Oilers head out to Chicago tonight looking to make it three wins in a row. They’d love to handle this one prior to getting into overtime. Can Edmonton start out on top and keep it locked?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

Oilers projected lineup vs. CHI courtesy @JamieUmbach:



Draisaitl - McDavid - Hyman

Janmark - RNH - Puljujarvi

Benson - Shore - Ryan

Holloway - Malone - Hamblin



Nurse - Ceci

Kulak - Barrie

Broberg - Bouchard



Skinner



• Yamamoto also on ice; didn’t take part in rushes#Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) November 30, 2022

Tyler Benson is set to make his season debut for the Oilers tonight. Benson suffered a knee injury in a preseason tilt against the Canucks in early October, he’s picked up two points in three games with Bakersfield since making his return. He’s on a line with Devin Shore and Derek Ryan, scoring chances may be somewhat limited.

The Blackhawks...are struggling. They’re 30th in the league in goals per game (2.48 avg), they’re carrying a sub-.900 SV% on the season, and they’re 26th in penalty killing. They’ve got six wins in 21 games this season. This should be a no-brainer for the Oilers, but they can’t afford to take the Blackhawks lightly. The Oilers are trying to catch the Kings in the standings, but Edmonton is a meagre 26th in 5v5 scoring so far this year.

Mattias Janmark (0-1-1) on the second line? Mattias Janmark (0-1-1) on the second line. Probably would’ve gone with Dylan Holloway there, but that’s above my pay grade.

The Oilers can’t afford to lose this game to this team. Stuart Skinner gets the start.

Here we go.