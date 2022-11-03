Devils’ comeback sinks Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers dropped a 4-3 decision to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Connor McDavid continued his scoring ways with his 12th of the year, while Skinner did his best between the pipes, making 40 saves.

It was the Devils, however, who were able to complete a third-period comeback and win this one.

First Period:

As everyone expected, this was a fast one.

The Devils have been known as a team that suppresses chances this season, but that wasn’t enough to stop Connor McDavid. After Darnell Nurse broke up an odd-man rush, the puck went the other way for an Oilers 2-on-1.

Zach Hyman fed Connor McDavid who made no mistake. The captain continued his torrid scoring pace to give Edmonton the first lead of the game. 1-0 Oilers.

That lead wouldn't last, as Miles Wood capitalized off a turnover from Dylan Holloway in the neutral zone. He beat Skinner from the middle of the ice to knot things up. 1-1 game.

Leon Draisaitl had a fabulous semi-breakaway chance in the dying seconds of the first but wasn’t able to get enough on it.

We headed into the first intermission tied at one.

Second Period:

The Oilers roared back in the second.

It was Derek Ryan who tipped home a shot from Tyson Barrie. Holloway made an excellent play absorbing a hit to make the play. Oilers regain the lead at 2-1 halfway through the second.

Evander Kane nearly got some insurance with a breakaway on the next shift but drew a hooking call instead.

A weird play on that powerplay resulted in Mackenzie Blackwood leaving the game with an injury. It looked like he pulled something. Anyway, Vita Vanacek came in to replace the New Jersey goaltender.

It didn’t take long for Edmonton to break in Vanecek. Draisaitl lasered a shot past him on the ensuing shift to give the Oilers a 3-1 lead.

The ice started to tilt to the Devil's end after that goal. McDavid nearly notched his second on the next shift but couldn't force it through...Hyman then followed that up with a point-blank chance that was smothered by Vanecek.

From there it was all four lines rolling the Devils in their own end. It felt like Edmonton was solidifying a chock hold in this period. Complete domination.

Third Period:

Wood gave New Jersey some life early in the third. He ripped a wrist shot off a draw that went through everyone, Skinner included. 3-2 with lots of time left.

An absolute barn-burner in this one. If the Devils owned the first and the Oilers owned the second, both teams were sharing this period. Non-stop chances at each end.

The Devils were able to eventually convert Ryan Graves just barely squeaked through Skinner. Tie game. 3-3.

That didn’t last long as Jesper Bratt was sprung free on a breakaway on the ensuing face-off and beat Skinner. 4-3 as the Devils get two goals in seven seconds. Oilers all of a sudden need an equalizer.

They pushed but couldn’t get it done.

Devils win 4-3.

Takeaways: