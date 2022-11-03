GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. New Jersey Devils

Edmonton Oilers (7-3-0)
New Jersey Devils (7-3-0)
03 Nov 2022
Rogers Place
7 PM MT
TV: SNW
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: All About The Jersey
Two 7-3 clubs clash in Rogers Place looking for win number 8. Can the Oilers keep the goal light red hot?
Oilers lines and pairings vs. NJD based on line rushes:— Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) November 4, 2022
RNH-McDavid-Hyman
Kane-Draisaitl-Yamamoto
Foegele-McLeod-Puljujarvi
Shore-Holloway-Ryan
Nurse-Ceci
Kulak-Bouchard
Niemelainen-Barrie
Skinner
Campbell
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- Stuart Skinner gets the nod one more time. Skinner has played very well to start the season, he's got a near flawless .955SV% to start his season. He will look for his third win on the season.
- Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are turning it out right now. Both 97 and 29 have combined for 43 points in 10 games, and there's little reason to think they'll stop tonight.
-DEVIL OF A TIME: NJ is keeping their opponents to just 2.5 goals per game this season. Can they stymie the Oilers tonight?
Let's all have fun out there.
