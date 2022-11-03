GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. New Jersey Devils

New Jersey Devils (7-3-0)

03 Nov 2022

Rogers Place

7 PM MT

TV: SNW

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: All About The Jersey

Two 7-3 clubs clash in Rogers Place looking for win number 8. Can the Oilers keep the goal light red hot?

Oilers lines and pairings vs. NJD based on line rushes:

RNH-McDavid-Hyman

Kane-Draisaitl-Yamamoto

Foegele-McLeod-Puljujarvi

Shore-Holloway-Ryan



Nurse-Ceci

Kulak-Bouchard

Niemelainen-Barrie



Skinner

Campbell — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) November 4, 2022

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

- Stuart Skinner gets the nod one more time. Skinner has played very well to start the season, he's got a near flawless .955SV% to start his season. He will look for his third win on the season.

- Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are turning it out right now. Both 97 and 29 have combined for 43 points in 10 games, and there's little reason to think they'll stop tonight.

-DEVIL OF A TIME: NJ is keeping their opponents to just 2.5 goals per game this season. Can they stymie the Oilers tonight?

Let's all have fun out there.