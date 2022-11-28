GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers

28 Nov 2022

Rogers Place

730 PM MT

TV: SNW, SN1

Radio: 630 CHED

THE OILERS had an extraordinary comeback game against the New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon. Down 3-0, they popped off for a four bagger in the third period. Evan Bouchard picked up a pair, Dylan Holloway scored his first NHL goal to tie it up, and Leon Draisaitl put the cherry on top to carry the Oilers to a 4-3 win. Resilient? Yes. Can they keep it up against the Panthers tonight?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

Oilers lines and pairing in warmups vs. FLA:

Draisaitl-McDavid-Puljujarvi

Janmark-RNH-Hyman

Kostin-Shore-Ryan

Holloway-Malone-Hamblin



Nurse-Ceci

Kulak-Barrie

Broberg-Bouchard



Skinner

Campbell — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) November 29, 2022

Tonight marks James Hamblin’s first NHL game. The local kid will start on a line with Brad Malone and Dylan Holloway, who had a big goal in Edmonton’s 4-3 comeback win against the Rangers. He’s put up 9 points in 15 games with Bakersfield so far this season (3-6-9), here’s hoping he sees more than six minutes of ice tonight.

Everyone is injured. Ryan McLeod is out (and on IR to boot), Warren Foegele is banged up, Kailer Yamamoto was placed on IR, though it’s thought that he could be returning soon. The one silver lining? Tyler Benson could be back sooner than later.

Stuart Skinner gets the nod for the Oilers tonight, he’ll look to put in a big 60 minutes and pick up his fifth win of the year. Skinner is still putting up a .921 SV% this year, which is a football field better than his counterpart Jack Campbell has put up so far.

A win tonight puts the Oilers two over .500 on the year, and could get them to within four points of third in the Pacific. Let’s do it.