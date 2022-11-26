GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ New York Rangers

26 Nov 2022

Madison Square Garden

11 AM MT

TV: Sportsnet

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Blueshirt Banter

The Oilers are looking to salvage their road trip with at least one win. They can get that in today's matinee contest in Manhattan. They'll face the Rangers, a club with as many wins as the Oilers. Edmonton needs to start stringing some wins together to get out of 5th in the Pacific. Can they get one today?

I consider Edmonton at @NYRangers as a huge litmus test for both teams. My buddy, Sean, believes the Blueshirts will blow it. I think not. We'll see if The Great Connor is the real McDavid or, as some in Alberta have whispered, "McSelfish." I still say #Kreider should be captain. — Stan Fischler (@StanFischler) November 26, 2022

What even is this?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

Oilers lineup vs. NYR:



Draisaitl - McDavid - Puljujarvi

Janmark - RNH - Hyman

Foegele - McLeod - Kostin

Holloway - Malone - Ryan



Nurse - Ceci

Kulak - Bouchard

Broberg - Barrie



Campbell#Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) November 26, 2022

- The Oilers need to win this game. They're headed home to face the Panthers, and I can't imagine going home under .500 in late November.

- Philip Broberg makes his season debut for the Oilers on the third pair alongside Tyson Barrie. Good to see Broberg on the big club after showing well in 7 Condors games, he will be asked to help turn the tide on a club with a lopsided 5v5.

- Draisaitl and McDavid are reunited on the top line with Jesse Puljujärvi. Oilers are hoping 29 and 97 can spark some goals and quick.

Let's all have some fun out there.