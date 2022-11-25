Oilers Recall Philip Broberg

The Oilers have recalled defenceman Phlip Broberg from Bakersfield. He was a participant in today’s practice, and is likely to make his season debut on the third pair for the Oilers in tomorrow’s matinee against the New York Rangers.

Defenceman Markus Niemeläinen was sent to Bakersfield.

Broberg has yet to play a game in Edmonton this season. The eighth overall selection in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft has four points (2-2-4) in seven games with Bakersfield. It’s no secret that one would wish for Broberg to have started the season among the six (or seven) NHL defencemen on the roster, but he was sent down to make room for Devin Shore. The concern at that time was understandable; but his recent time in the AHL has shown that he could be ready to take the next step. Broberg recently had a two goal performance over Colorado, and is getting the job done in his own zone. The Oilers are hoping that this is his last call-up from Bakersfield, as the club could use some help patching some things up on 5 on 5. (The Oilers could use plenty of help on the penalty kill as well, but...one thing at a time.)

Broberg will likely make his season debut in tomorrow’s matinee, as the Oilers try to get at least one win on this three game roadie. After disappointing losses against New Jersey and the Islanders, Edmonton is in Manhattan tomorrow to take on the Rangers at 11 AM. The Oilers need to start stringing some wins together, as they’re a perfectly even 10-10 on the other side of American Thanksgiving. The Oilers are four points out of third place in the Pacific, and could use a win before heading home to host the Panthers on Monday.