GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ New York Islanders

23 Nov 2022

UBS Arena

530 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet 360

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Lighthouse Hockey

The Devils had five different goal scorers en route to their 16th victory in 19 games on Monday night. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal for the Oilers, but it wasn’t nearly enough. The Oilers are one game over .500, they’re in the Islanders’ home tonight.

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

Jack Campbell will start for Edmonton vs. NYI. #Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) November 23, 2022

For the first time in nearly two weeks, Jack Campbell gets back into the net. Campbell’s struggles this season are well documented, he will look for a solid sixty minutes in order to help raise his SV% from a dormant .873%. He also took an errant puck to the nose while on the bench in Monday’s loss. Gotta go up from here, right?

Until recently, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has really struggled to put points on the board at 5 on 5. He’s got 1-3-4 in his last two games, all at even strength. He’ll look to add on a few more points tonight.

Oilers are hanging onto fifth place in the Pacific as they come to the quarter pole this season. A win tonight puts them at 22 points on the season, good for fourth in the division. They’re going to need a few more wins in the next quarter if they’re going to gear up for a second-half push to the playoffs.

Let’s all have some fun out there tonight.