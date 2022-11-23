 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ New York Islanders

Oilers looking to pick up two points against the Islanders after a disappointing loss to the Devils

By Jeff Chapman
New York Islanders v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Graig Abel/Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers (10-9-0) (5th, Pacific)

New York Islanders (12-8-0) (3rd, Metro)

23 Nov 2022

UBS Arena

530 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet 360

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Lighthouse Hockey

The Devils had five different goal scorers en route to their 16th victory in 19 games on Monday night. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal for the Oilers, but it wasn’t nearly enough. The Oilers are one game over .500, they’re in the Islanders’ home tonight.

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

  • For the first time in nearly two weeks, Jack Campbell gets back into the net. Campbell’s struggles this season are well documented, he will look for a solid sixty minutes in order to help raise his SV% from a dormant .873%. He also took an errant puck to the nose while on the bench in Monday’s loss. Gotta go up from here, right?
  • Until recently, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has really struggled to put points on the board at 5 on 5. He’s got 1-3-4 in his last two games, all at even strength. He’ll look to add on a few more points tonight.
  • Oilers are hanging onto fifth place in the Pacific as they come to the quarter pole this season. A win tonight puts them at 22 points on the season, good for fourth in the division. They’re going to need a few more wins in the next quarter if they’re going to gear up for a second-half push to the playoffs.

Let’s all have some fun out there tonight.

