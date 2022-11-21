Red hot Devils condemn Oilers

The devil is in the details in this one...and the Devils got all those details right.

The Edmonton Oilers dropped a 5-2 decision to the New Jersey Devils on Monday night.

Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had the goals for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner had a night to forget.

Everything went right for the Devils...but that seems to be the case when you’re playing like they are.

First Period:

The red-hot Devils didn’t need long to get on the board. After Klim Kostin took an undisciplined penalty, New Jersey went to work. It was Jesper Bratt firing a one-timer from the slot past Stuart Skinner. 1-0 NJ early.

Edmonton had a chance to respond with a powerplay of their own but, despite plenty of pressure, couldn’t quite get a clear look on the net.

Leon Draisaitl eventually got things square on Edmonton’s second PP of the period. He banked a shot off a defender in front and into the net. 1-1 tie.

The Oilers actually had themselves a good period against the Devils. A little shaky early on but they settled in. The Oil had a 10-5 edge on the shot clock and was tied at the end of 20 minutes.

Second Period:

Mike Smith might not be playing with the Oilers this year but his spirit infected Skinner about five minutes into the second. He gave the puck away in front of his own net and it gifted Dawson Mercer a goal. You gotta be good to be lucky, and lucky to be good. 2-1 NJ.

Damon Severson extended that lead a few minutes later on an odd-man rush. It felt like the Devils were starting to put pressure on Edmonton’s throat here. 3-1 NJ.

That’s where we would end the second. The Devils turn up the heat and were 20 minutes away from making it 13 straight.

Third Period:

The third period started on a positive note for the Oilers.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins jumped on a loose puck at the edge of the goal to cut the lead to 3-2 with plenty of time left on the clock.

The Devils, ever-present, didn’t sit back on their laurels. It was Tomas Tatar who got his own rebound a few moments later to restore New Jersey’s two-goal lead. 4-2 with a little over 10 minutes to go.

Yegor Sharangovich put this one away after zipping the Devil’s fifth of the game over Skinner’s shoulder.

5-2 Devils is the final in this one.

Takeaways: