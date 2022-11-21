GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ New Jersey Devils

Edmonton Oilers (10-8-0)
New Jersey Devils (15-3-0)
21 Nov 2022
Prudential Center
5 PM MT
TV: Sportsnet Oilers
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: All About The Jersey
THE OILERS took two points in Saturday night’s game against the Golden Knights when Connor McDavid scored a highlight reel goal in overtime, giving Edmonton a 4-3 win. Still ensconced in the middle of the Pacific, Edmonton is approaching the oft-discussed American Thanksgiving Threshold™, the imaginary line where everyone looks at the schedule and determines whether or not this is a playoff club. If that day were today, the Oilers would hold one of the wild card spots. Winning tonight will help Edmonton inch up the Pacific, if only by a little.
The Devils are winners of fifteen in their first eighteen. Can the Oilers knock the top team in the Metro down a peg tonight?
Kailer Yamamoto did not make the trip out East tonight. Yamamoto has missed the last four games with an unknown injury. Yamamoto has been out since November 8th, and will likely be out tonight and the remainder of the Eastern trip.
EDM Projected Lineup vs. NJ:— Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) November 21, 2022
Janmark - McDavid - Hyman
RNH - Draisaitl - Foegele
Kostin - McLeod - Puljujarvi
Holloway - Malone - Ryan
Nurse - Ceci
Kulak - Bouchard
Murray - Barrie
Skinner
Note: Shore and Niemelainen also on the ice#Oilers
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- Stuart Skinner gets another start tonight. Skinner picked up another win on Saturday when he turned aside 31 shots en route to his fourth win of the season. Tonight’s start will be Skinner’s fourth consecutive start, he ought to be getting the lion’s share of the crease as long as his quality play keeps up.
- The Devils are killing it this year. What’s changed? They’re third in the league in scoring (3.78 avg/G) and they’re second in goals against (2.33 GAA), It’s been a good first quarter of the season. Compare that with their numbers last year (19th and 29th respectively), and it’s easy to see why they’re having a good time. Jesper Bratt, Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes are all averaging a point per game or better, and the combination of Vitek Vanacek and Mackenzie Blackwood are standing tall for the Devils.
- Couple lineup notes: Foegele scored a goal last game, so he’s probably good to stay in the top six for the next three or four games. Devin Shore looks like he’s a healthy scratch, and Brad Malone looks to make his season debut. RNH’s three points against Vegas were all even strength, a tall drink of water for a player that’s struggled at evens this season.
