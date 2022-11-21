GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ New Jersey Devils

21 Nov 2022

Prudential Center

5 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet Oilers

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: All About The Jersey

THE OILERS took two points in Saturday night’s game against the Golden Knights when Connor McDavid scored a highlight reel goal in overtime, giving Edmonton a 4-3 win. Still ensconced in the middle of the Pacific, Edmonton is approaching the oft-discussed American Thanksgiving Threshold™, the imaginary line where everyone looks at the schedule and determines whether or not this is a playoff club. If that day were today, the Oilers would hold one of the wild card spots. Winning tonight will help Edmonton inch up the Pacific, if only by a little.

The Devils are winners of fifteen in their first eighteen. Can the Oilers knock the top team in the Metro down a peg tonight?

Kailer Yamamoto did not make the trip out East tonight. Yamamoto has missed the last four games with an unknown injury. Yamamoto has been out since November 8th, and will likely be out tonight and the remainder of the Eastern trip.

EDM Projected Lineup vs. NJ:



Janmark - McDavid - Hyman

RNH - Draisaitl - Foegele

Kostin - McLeod - Puljujarvi

Holloway - Malone - Ryan



Nurse - Ceci

Kulak - Bouchard

Murray - Barrie



Skinner



Note: Shore and Niemelainen also on the ice#Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) November 21, 2022

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR