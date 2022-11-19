GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights

19 Nov 2022

Rogers Place

8 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Knights On Ice

The Oilers face a tall task with a visit from the Pacific Division leading Golden Knights. Edmonton is coming off a 3-1 loss to a Kings club that’s five points ahead of the Oilers. Edmonton trails Vegas by ten in the standings, it’s not yet American Thanksgiving. The Oilers could do themselves a world of good with a divisional win tonight. Can they start out strong and play a full sixty minutes?

New lines for Oilers..



Janmark-McDavid-Hyman

RNH-Draisaitl-Foegele

Kostin-McLeod-Puljujarvi

Holloway-Shore-Ryan



Janmark bumped up and Puljujarvi down to third line. Hyman and RNH swap lines. Yamamoto still out.



Skinner will start in goal v. Vegas tomorrow. — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) November 18, 2022

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

Pairs, anyone? 97-18, 93-29 and 71-13. The fourth line is a sampler platter. Janmark showed well last game and gets some T6. Does this crack the safe?

Stuart Skinner gets another start for the Oilers, it’s his ninth appearance of the season. He’s still flaunting a .932 SV% on the season, which is just spectacular. He’s the goaltender that gives the Oilers the best chance to win right now, and he should continue to get the lion’s share of the net so long as he’s putting out quality.

Jack Eichel is playing with a purpose for Vegas. He’s got 21 points (10-11-21) in 18 games so far this season. He put up just 25 points in 34 games with Vegas in 2021-22 after being traded from Buffalo. The second best player taken in the Connor McDavid draft will be looking to light it up tonight. Can the Oilers get a body on him?

The Oilers could really use this one tonight. They’re knotted with Calgary in the standings, they’re three points behind Seattle. Two big points are on the line tonight.

Let’s have some fun out there.