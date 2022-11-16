 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

It’s Reverse Retro night at Rogers Place as the Oilers look for their second win in a row

By Jeff Chapman
Minnesota Wild v Los Angeles Kings Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers (9-7-0)

Los Angeles Kings (10-7-1)

16 Nov 2022

Rogers Place

8 PM MT

TV: SNW

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Jewels From The Crown

Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals, while Stuart Skinner turned aside 40 shots en route to Edmonton’s 4-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday. The Oilers will try to make it two in a row against a familiar divisional foe in the Los Angeles Kings. Can the Oilers get back on a winning streak?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

  • It’s been a tale of two teams when it comes to special teams. The Oilers rank third in the league while on the power play, with a tidy 32.2% success rate. The penalty kill provides no cover, as it ranks third worst at just under 71% on the season. In other words, the Oilers could use about six power plays tonight.
  • Stuart Skinner gets the nod in goal. Skinner played lights out in Edmonton’s 4-2 win on Saturday, and ought to get the lion’s share of the net while Jack Campbell finds his game.
  • Tonight is Reverse Retro night. The Oilers will debut their updated McFarlane jerseys that contain a bit of Orange tonight. It will be the first time in fifteen years that the Oilers have worn a similar looking uniform; they’d love nothing more than to make it the uniform they beat the Kings by a dozen goals.

Kings are a good team. Oilers would do well to come out ahead in this one.

