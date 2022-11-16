GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

16 Nov 2022

Rogers Place

8 PM MT

TV: SNW

Radio: 630 CHED

Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals, while Stuart Skinner turned aside 40 shots en route to Edmonton’s 4-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday. The Oilers will try to make it two in a row against a familiar divisional foe in the Los Angeles Kings. Can the Oilers get back on a winning streak?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

Oilers today:



RNH-McDavid-Puljujarvi

Foegele-Draisaitl-Hyman

Janmark-McLeod-Kostin

Holloway-Shore-Ryan

(Benson-IR)



Nurse-Ceci

Kulak-Bouchard

Niemelainen-Barrie

Murray



Skinner

Campbell — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) November 15, 2022

It’s been a tale of two teams when it comes to special teams. The Oilers rank third in the league while on the power play, with a tidy 32.2% success rate. The penalty kill provides no cover, as it ranks third worst at just under 71% on the season. In other words, the Oilers could use about six power plays tonight.

Stuart Skinner gets the nod in goal. Skinner played lights out in Edmonton’s 4-2 win on Saturday, and ought to get the lion’s share of the net while Jack Campbell finds his game.

Tonight is Reverse Retro night. The Oilers will debut their updated McFarlane jerseys that contain a bit of Orange tonight. It will be the first time in fifteen years that the Oilers have worn a similar looking uniform; they’d love nothing more than to make it the uniform they beat the Kings by a dozen goals.

Kings are a good team. Oilers would do well to come out ahead in this one.