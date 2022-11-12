GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Florida Panthers

Edmonton Oilers (8-7-0)
Florida Panthers (8-4-1)
12 Nov 2022
FLA Live Arena
2 PM MT
TV: SNW
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Litter Box Cats
The Oilers are looking to forget all about their ugly mess of a game in Carolina this past Thursday. They’ll take on a potent Panthers club this afternoon in Sunrise, Florida. Can the Oilers forget about their 7-2 drubbing and get back into the win column today?
Oilers lines and pairings at practice in Sunrise, Fla.:— Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) November 11, 2022
RNH-McDavid-Puljujarvi
Holloway-Draisaitl-Hyman
Foegele-McLeod-Kostin
Janmark-Shore-Ryan
Nurse-Ceci
Kulak-Bouchard
Niemelainen/Murray-Barrie
Skinner
Campbell
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- Klim Kostin makes his Oilers debut today. Acquired in the trade that sent Dmitri Samorukov to the Blues, Kostin was brought up from Bakersfield after Evander Kane’s injury on Tuesday. Can he be a difference maker on the third line?
- It’s the Stuart Skinner show in net tonight. Skinner looks for his third win of the season, as Jack Campbell has the night off. Skinner’s got a real chance to grab the bull by the horns if he can turn in some solid performances, as Campbell continues to struggle out of the gate.
- SHORT MEMORIES: The Oilers need a win tonight else they drop back to .500 on the season. Florida’s a tough team, so getting the lead early will be a difference maker for the club if they can make it happen.
Let’s all have some fun tonight.
