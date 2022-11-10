GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes (8-4-1)

10 Nov 2022

PNC Center

5 PM MT

TV: SNW

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Canes Country

The Oilers will look for their second win in a row on this road trip. They'll do it without the services of Evanser Kane, who suffered a substantial upper body inury in Edmonton's win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday. Can the club step up in his absence to beat a good Carolina team?

No Yamamoto in warmup, Kane out. Janmark and Shore come in.

RNH-McDavid-Puljujarvi

Holloway-Draisaitl-Hyman

Foegele-McLeod-Ryan

Janmark-Shore



Nurse-Barrie

Kulak-Ceci

Murray-Bouchard

Niemelainen



Campbell — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) November 10, 2022

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

- Dylan Holloway gets a crack in the top six. Evander Kane will be gone for three or four months, and it would be found money for the Oilers if the 2020 first rounder can gel with Draisaitl and Hyman.

- Jack Campbell looks to keep climbing back to the middle. Campbell put up a 35 save effort for a win against the Lightning. What will we see tonight versus Carolina?

- Warren Foegele scored his first of the season against Tampa. It was a shorthanded goal, which was nice to see. It also gives us reason to forget a pretty heavy gaffe from the Caps game. Does Foegele have any more juice tonight?

Let's all have fun out there.