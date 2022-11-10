GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Carolina Hurricanes

Edmonton Oilers (8-6-0)
Carolina Hurricanes (8-4-1)
10 Nov 2022
PNC Center
5 PM MT
TV: SNW
Radio: 630 CHED
The Oilers will look for their second win in a row on this road trip. They'll do it without the services of Evanser Kane, who suffered a substantial upper body inury in Edmonton's win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday. Can the club step up in his absence to beat a good Carolina team?
No Yamamoto in warmup, Kane out. Janmark and Shore come in.— Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) November 10, 2022
RNH-McDavid-Puljujarvi
Holloway-Draisaitl-Hyman
Foegele-McLeod-Ryan
Janmark-Shore
Nurse-Barrie
Kulak-Ceci
Murray-Bouchard
Niemelainen
Campbell
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- Dylan Holloway gets a crack in the top six. Evander Kane will be gone for three or four months, and it would be found money for the Oilers if the 2020 first rounder can gel with Draisaitl and Hyman.
- Jack Campbell looks to keep climbing back to the middle. Campbell put up a 35 save effort for a win against the Lightning. What will we see tonight versus Carolina?
- Warren Foegele scored his first of the season against Tampa. It was a shorthanded goal, which was nice to see. It also gives us reason to forget a pretty heavy gaffe from the Caps game. Does Foegele have any more juice tonight?
Let's all have fun out there.
