GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Nashville Predators

Nashville Predators (3-5-1)

01 Nov 2022

Rogers Place

7 PM MT

TV: SN1

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: On The Forecheck

The Oilers are winners of their last four games after taking the lateat chapter of the Battle of Alberta by a 3 goal margin. They'll face the Predators tonight, who have just three wins in nine games. Can the Oilers make it five in a row?

THEEE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

- Oilers kept it perfect on the road. They finished a perfect 3-0 after hovering at. 500 to open the season. Now back at home, will the goals follow them back?

- Jack Campbell will get the start for Edmonton tonight. He's had a fairly pedestrian start to his season, but he's been supported by his club a fair bit on the scoreboard. He continues to look for an overall +.900SV% on the year.

- Connor McDavid is the NHL's first star for the month of October. The man's got 9-9-18 in his first 9 games, and smart money says he's due for some more tonight. How many?

Let's have some fun out there