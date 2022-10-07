PRESEASON HOCKEY: Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken

Preseason Hockey

07 Oct 2022

Rogers Place

8 PM MT

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Davy Jones’ Locker

After six hundred years and four months, this is the last preseason game of the 2022-23 season. Shortly after tonight’s contest, the roster will take shape for this season’s first game on Wednesday versus the Vancouver Canucks. Places, please.

Oilers lineup vs Kraken tonight:



Kane - McDavid - Puljujarvi

Holloway - Draisaitl - Hyman

McLeod - Nugent-Hopkins - Ryan

Malone - Shore - Hamblin



Nurse - Ceci

Kulak - Bouchard

Murray - Barrie



Campbell#Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) October 8, 2022

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

Dylan Holloway gets a crack with Leon Drasaitl and Zach Hyman on line two. At this point, it’s a matter of where, and not if for Dylan Holloway. I’ve got him penciled in at 3LW to get the season going, though your mileage may vary. Let’s see what he can do on line number two tonight.

James Hamblin gets another swing at the ball on a line with Brad Malone and Devin Shore. I’ve got Hamblin making the squad, especially now that Benson will be out for some time. Hamblin scored a shorty in Edmonton’s loss to Vancouver on Wednesday night, he’s had quite a solid preseason.

The Oilers would do well to get out of this game without any injuries. The Oilers could use a hot start to the season, and getting out of tonight’s game injury free is the best way to get this season started.

Let’s all have fun out there tonight.