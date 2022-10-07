 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

PRESEASON HOCKEY: Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken

Places, please. Dress rehearsal versus Kraken as Oilers roster takes shape

By Jeff Chapman
/ new
Vancouver Canucks v Edmonton Oilers Photo by Lawrence Scott/Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers vs.

Seattle Kraken

Preseason Hockey

07 Oct 2022

Rogers Place

8 PM MT

TV: Official Oilers Website

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Davy Jones’ Locker

After six hundred years and four months, this is the last preseason game of the 2022-23 season. Shortly after tonight’s contest, the roster will take shape for this season’s first game on Wednesday versus the Vancouver Canucks. Places, please.

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

  • Dylan Holloway gets a crack with Leon Drasaitl and Zach Hyman on line two. At this point, it’s a matter of where, and not if for Dylan Holloway. I’ve got him penciled in at 3LW to get the season going, though your mileage may vary. Let’s see what he can do on line number two tonight.
  • James Hamblin gets another swing at the ball on a line with Brad Malone and Devin Shore. I’ve got Hamblin making the squad, especially now that Benson will be out for some time. Hamblin scored a shorty in Edmonton’s loss to Vancouver on Wednesday night, he’s had quite a solid preseason.
  • The Oilers would do well to get out of this game without any injuries. The Oilers could use a hot start to the season, and getting out of tonight’s game injury free is the best way to get this season started.

Let’s all have fun out there tonight.

Loading comments...