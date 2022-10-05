PRESEASON GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers @ Vancouver Canucks

Edmonton Oilers @
Vancouver Canucks
Preseason Hockey
05 Oct 2022
Abbotsford Centre
8 PM MT
TV: Official Oilers Website
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Nucks Misconduct
TWO FOR THE SHOW
Just two games to go until they all count for real. Let’s see who’s in for Edmonton tonight, as they visit the Canucks in Abbotsford.
Oilers line rushes in Abbotsford this morning:— Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) October 5, 2022
Holloway - McDavid - Hyman
Shore - Nugent-Hopkins - Puljujarvi
Janmark - McLeod - Ryan
Hamblin - Malone - Virtanen
Nurse - Ceci
Kulak - Bouchard
Broberg - Murray
Niemelainen - Demers
Skinner
Pickard #Oilers
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- Not gonna lie, I’m pretty interested in seeing Holloway / McDavid if that’s a thing tonight. Dylan Holloway has impressed every step of the way this preseason, and he’s my lock for 3LW even if the Oilers think otherwise. How will the young rookie look on a line with 97? Tonight, we might get a peak.
- Ah, the ol’ Shore-Nugent-Hopkins-Puljujärvi combo. Would like to have seen McLeod on this line, this is about close to the MacT line blender as we’ll get.
- Kailer Yamamoto is absent tonight, as is Tyler Benson. That’s too bad for Benson, who looked like he had found another gear in his game. Yamamoto could play in Friday’s preseason finale.
Let’s all have fun out there.
