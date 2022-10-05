 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

PRESEASON GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers @ Vancouver Canucks

Oilers visit Canucks in penultimate 2022 preseason contest

By Jeff Chapman
/ new
Vancouver Canucks v Edmonton Oilers Photo by Lawrence Scott/Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers @

Vancouver Canucks

Preseason Hockey

05 Oct 2022

Abbotsford Centre

8 PM MT

TV: Official Oilers Website

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Nucks Misconduct

TWO FOR THE SHOW

Just two games to go until they all count for real. Let’s see who’s in for Edmonton tonight, as they visit the Canucks in Abbotsford.

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

  • Not gonna lie, I’m pretty interested in seeing Holloway / McDavid if that’s a thing tonight. Dylan Holloway has impressed every step of the way this preseason, and he’s my lock for 3LW even if the Oilers think otherwise. How will the young rookie look on a line with 97? Tonight, we might get a peak.
  • Ah, the ol’ Shore-Nugent-Hopkins-Puljujärvi combo. Would like to have seen McLeod on this line, this is about close to the MacT line blender as we’ll get.
  • Kailer Yamamoto is absent tonight, as is Tyler Benson. That’s too bad for Benson, who looked like he had found another gear in his game. Yamamoto could play in Friday’s preseason finale.

Let’s all have fun out there.

Loading comments...