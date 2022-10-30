AHL Wrap Up: Reign 4, Condors 3

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS GAME #6: ONTARIO REIGN

The Condors completed a very weird road trip in Ontario tonight. The game marked the last game of a five game, thirteen day road trip where the team actually spent more than a week at home. Love those AHL schedules..Despite having 5 days of rest and practice, the Condors couldn’t beat a tough Reign team losing 4-3 and suffering their third defeat in a row.

In terms of the line-up, Coach Chaulk ran 12F-6D. The forward lines were moved around a fair bit with Savoie and Janmark coming into the lineup. They replaced Engaras and McPhee. Broberg came in on defense and an injured Yanis Kaldis sat the game out..

The line combos and pairings were as follows:

Forwards

Kostin-Malone-Bourgault

Janmark-Hamblin-Griffith

Philp-McKegg-Kambeitz

Savoie-Esposito-Tullio

Defense

Broberg-Demers

Kielb-Kesselring

Peters-Kemp

PP1 was:

Broberg

Bourgault-Malone-Griffith

Kostin

PP2 was

Demers

Tullio-Hamblin-Savoie

Janmark

The PK had a number of forwards play PK with Bougault getting a lot of 1PK time tonight. The defense was mostly Broberg and Demers at 1PK.

Who Got Noticed?

Xavier Bourgault

This was back to back games where Bourgault was the best Condor. He could have been the best player in this game until the Ontario Reign top line took over this game in the second period. He played on the first line with Malone and Kostin. He was 1PK and he was also on the first powerplay. Bourgault was all over the place tonight highlighted by his second short handed goal of the season.

His goal was one of many great aspects to his game tonight. His zone entry work tonight was exceptional. These clips are two of six zone entries Bourgault had this evening.

Bourgault finished the night with 5 shots on net and now leads the team with 16 shots in 6 games..

Klim Kostin

Coming off a very poor performance, Kostin was much better this evening. He still takes selfish penalties almost every game (and did tonight), but he was far more engaged on each shift and it showed in his performance. Again, I understand the love for this prospect. He’s 6’4” and 220 pounds with great hands and a strong skating stride. He showed a lot of his skills tonight, but more than that he showed strong effort. It is this type of game that will get him to the NHL.

Ty Tullio

Tullio keeps getting noticed. He was playing on a line with Carter Savoie and Luke Esposito most of the evening. He and Savoie played 2PP and while the group didn’t have success, these two players were creative and confident in their time out there.

Tullio finished the night with three shots on the night and his “usual” four hits drawing one penalty. He’s a pest to play against. For me, it is very encouraging to see him getting his shot away. I think he can score at this level.

Michael Kesselring

Another excellent performance tonight. He has been credited with his fourth goal of the year, but that may change to an assist at a later date.

However, it is this highlight that I think is exciting. Watch the big man get a quick start on a transition play in defense then close off the puck carrier, secure the puck and turn and head up the ice. He finishes with a shot on net. The man is 6’5” and he can absolutely skate at a NHL level.

Philip Broberg

Broberg analysis will wait given this his first game back after injury. However, I will note that as the game wore on he got more confident and played stronger and more commanding. He played 1PP and one 1PK and spent his even strength minutes with Jason Demers. A good first skate back.

Bakersfield is off until Wednesday when the San Diego Gulls come to Bakersfield..