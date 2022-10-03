PRESEASON HOCKEY: Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks

Edmonton Oilers vs.
Vancouver Canucks
Preseason Hockey
03 Oct 2022
Rogers Place
7 PM MT
TV: Sportsnet 1
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Nucks Misconduct
AND THEN THERE WERE THREE
Just three preseason games remain before the Oilers make their final roster moves prior to the regular season. Let’s see what’s cooking tonight.
Oilers lineup tonight vs. Vancouver:— Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) October 3, 2022
Kane - McDavid - Yamamoto
Holloway - Draisaitl - Hyman
McLeod - RNH - Foegele
Benson -Shore - Virtanen
Nurse - Ceci
Kulak - Bouchard
Samorukov - Barrie
Campbell
Skinner#Oilers
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- Dylan Holloway gets a look on the second line with Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman. Pencil Holloway in on your opening night line cards, it’s just a matter of where. For my money, it’s 3LW in place of Warren Foegele. Let’s see where he ends up.
- Tyler Benson has had a fine camp so far, I’m not sure what he’ll be able to cook up on a trio with Devin Shore and Jake Virtanen. Benson (along with James Hamblin) ought to garner serious consideration to make the regular season.
- Dmitri Samorukov will pair with Tyson Barrie tonight, Samorukov (along with a few others) are making their push to claim that 3LD spot. Broberg could be the go-to here, but there are a couple other players making the decision cloudier than one might have thought a year ago.
Let’s all have some fun out there.
Loading comments...