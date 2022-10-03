PRESEASON HOCKEY: Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver Canucks

Preseason Hockey

03 Oct 2022

Rogers Place

7 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet 1

Radio: 630 CHED

AND THEN THERE WERE THREE

Just three preseason games remain before the Oilers make their final roster moves prior to the regular season. Let’s see what’s cooking tonight.

Oilers lineup tonight vs. Vancouver:



Kane - McDavid - Yamamoto

Holloway - Draisaitl - Hyman

McLeod - RNH - Foegele

Benson -Shore - Virtanen



Nurse - Ceci

Kulak - Bouchard

Samorukov - Barrie



Campbell

Skinner#Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) October 3, 2022

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

Dylan Holloway gets a look on the second line with Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman. Pencil Holloway in on your opening night line cards, it’s just a matter of where. For my money, it’s 3LW in place of Warren Foegele. Let’s see where he ends up.

Tyler Benson has had a fine camp so far, I’m not sure what he’ll be able to cook up on a trio with Devin Shore and Jake Virtanen. Benson (along with James Hamblin) ought to garner serious consideration to make the regular season.

Dmitri Samorukov will pair with Tyson Barrie tonight, Samorukov (along with a few others) are making their push to claim that 3LD spot. Broberg could be the go-to here, but there are a couple other players making the decision cloudier than one might have thought a year ago.

Let’s all have some fun out there.