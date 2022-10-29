Edmonton snuff out Flames in rematch

These ones always feel a bit better than usual.

The Edmonton Oilers exacted revenge against the Calgary Flames in the form of a 3-2 victory on Saturday night.

Zach Hyman scored the winner and had two on the night while Connor McDavid stayed hot with a goal of his own. Stuart Skinner was fantastic between the pipes, stopping 38 of the 40 shots he faced.

First Period:

Both teams had a bit of a jump in their step off the opening faceoff. Considering these two teams only play one more time this season, perhaps a little more emphasis has been put on these battles.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had the game’s first chance for the Oilers, striking iron on a wrist shot from the slot. Tyler Toffoli came back for the Flames on an odd-man rush but couldn’t beat Stuart Skinner, who had to be sharp early on.

Zach Hyman came close late in the period, hitting the crossbar from almost the exact same position as RNH did.

Both teams had some fast and furious chances, but nothing hit twine.

0-0 after the first period.

Second Period:

The Flames drew blood first just under five minutes into the middle frame. Mikael Backlund beat Skinner just under the glove on a shorthanded rush. 1-0 Calgary.

Backlund nearly set up Elias Lindholm on the breakaway the next shift but Skinner extended the pad to deny him, an excellent stop that paid off big time. The Oilers came right back down the ice and Zach Hyman sent a shot that deflected off a Calgary stick and into the net. We were knotted at 1-1.

Brett Ritchie restored the Calgary lead late in the period after pouncing on a puck in front. 2-1 Flames.

That’s where the game would stand heading into the third.

Third Period:

Connor McDavid tied things up at the midway point of the period on a very weird shot.

He sent a dump-in on net and it somehow squeaked under his arm under his blocker. Markstrom caught sleeping and the captain had four goals in two games. 2-2.

Hyman then gave the Oilers their first lead of the gameafter deflecting a pass from McDavid off his skate and into an open net. Hyman had two on the night and Edmonton had the 3-2 lead.

Calgary wouldn’t be able to beat Skinner again as the Oilers complete the comeback!

FINAL: Oilers win 3-2!

Takeaways: