GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Calgary Flames

Who:

Edmonton Oilers (5-3-0)

-vs-

Calgary Flames (5-1-0)

Where & When

Saturday, October 29, 2022

Scotiabank Saddledome

Calgary, Alberta, Canada

8:00 PM MST

Watch & Listen

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SBN Counterpart: Matchsticks & Gasoline

The high-flying 5-3-0 Oilers bring in a three-game winning streak into Calgary tonight. They will be in tough against an excellent 5-1-0 Flames squad who is coming off a convincing 4-1 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins back on Tuesday.

Stuart Skinner will get the start for Edmonton while Jacob Markstrom comes in from the shadows to start for Calgary.

Captain Connor

Connor McDavid is coming off his most dominant performance of the season in Thursday's 6-5 win over Chicago. The captain got his second hat trick of the season to give him eight goals in eight games.

He always seems to show up against Calgary, I expect him to have another spectacular showing.

What’s Cooking Between the Pipes?

Do I smell a goaltending controversy? Or is that just Stu..?

Stuart Skinner has been lights out for the Edmonton Oilers so far this season. He was perfect coming on in relief last time these two team’s met, making 31 saves, and defeated a tough St. Louis Blues team by only allowing one goal.

His numbers rank among the best in the NHL early on. It’ll be interesting to see if he keeps it up.

Discipline, Discipline, Discipline.

The Oilers took a mind-boggling 10 penalties against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, that can’t happen again.

You might be able to get away with it against some of the weaker teams in the league but doing so against Calgary would be a death sentence. Nazem Kadri will be looking to pester, the Oilers would do best to just look the other way.