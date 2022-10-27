GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Chicago Blackhawks

27 Oct 2022

United Center

630 PM MT

TV: SNW

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Second City Hockey

The Oilers hit the road with a 3-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues last night. They will look to continue their good fortunes with a visit to the United Center tonight. Can the Oilers make it back-to-back wins on the road tonight?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

Jack Campbell will get the nod tonight after Stuart Skinner’s outstanding start in last night’s 3-1 victory. Campbell is the surefire number one (he’s got five years on his new deal), but Skinner’s fastball is very good right now. Campbell was in net for Edmonton’s 6-3 win over Pittsburgh on Monday, his SV% could crawl over .900 with a solid start tonight.

The Blackhawks have started out hot - they’re 4-2 to start the season. What’s going right? Alex Stalock has been lights out for the Blackhawks so far. Stalock had a half minute with the Oilers organization, but he never played in a game for the big club. Stalock will get the start tonight for Chicago, he’s got a .938 SV% in four games for the Hawks so far.

Jesse Puljujärvi scored his first goal of the season in yesterday’s , a tip in from a Darnell Nurse blast. I’m not saying anything, but the Oilers are 1-0 in games where Puljujärvi gets credit for a goal. He scores tonight, look out.

Let’s all have some fun out there.