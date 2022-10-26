GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ St. Louis Blues

Who

Edmonton Oilers (3-3-0)

-vs-

St. Louis Blues (3-1-0)

Where & When

Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Enterprise Center

St. Louis, MO, USA

6:00 PM MST

Watch & Listen

TV - Sportsnet

Radio - 630 CHED

SBN Counterpart: St. Louis Game Time

The Edmonton Oilers (3-3-0) are in St. Louis tonight, hoping to give the Blues the business after being humbled to the tune of 2-0 on Saturday afternoon. Stuart Skinner (0-1-0, 0.944) was in goal for the visitors, with Jordan Binnington (3-0-0, 0.940) in net for the home side.

Tonight, Right?

Connor McDavid hasn’t scored in two straight contests. He’s due. It’s time. He’ll go absolutely bonkers tonight.

Get Yourself a Stu Goin’

Skinner has been good early in the year, to the tune of a sterling 0.944 save percentage (decimal?) through two appearances, one in relief and one as the starter. Can he keep it up tonight and carve out some more work for himself?

Zeros to Heros?

Both Jesse Puljujarvi and Kailer Yamamoto (and Warren Foegele) are desperate for some counting stats and are all looking for their first goals of the season. Yamamoto has one assist so far, but still. Can any of them get on the board tonight?