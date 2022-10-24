Oilers Double Up Penguins 6-3

The Edmonton Oilers had a four goal second period en route to a big win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night. Edmonton’s win gives them a .500 finish to their six game homestand (3-3), while the loss is Pittsburgh's first regulation loss of the season.

Zach Hyman kicked everything off for the Oilers less than five minutes into the first period when he tucked the puck under Tristian Jarry for Edmonton’s first goal of the night. The ice would tilt precipitously toward the Oiler end of the ice shortly after Hyman’s goal, as the Penguins would launch everything at Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell. Rickard Rakell and Sidney Crosby would each have a goal, and the Oilers would be lucky to escape the first period down by a 2-1 margin. Pittsburgh put up 20 shots, Jack Campbell did well to hold on.

Things got worse before they would get better for the Oilers, as Bryan Rust would score his third goal of the season just two minutes into the middle period.

As is tradition for the Oilers (at least this season), the Oilers don’t really get started until they’re down a goal or two. Down 3-1, five different Oilers would score a goal to put this one away. Tyson Barrie would score his first of the season, while the Oilers would get three more goals in the second from Evander Kane, Ryan Nugnet-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl. Ryan McLeod would score late in the third to seal the deal for the Oilers. Edmonton takes a 6-3 win to the bank, they finish their six game homestand at 3-3, and there was much rejoicing.

ETC

Things really looked like they were about to come flying off the rails for Edmonton when Connor McDavid crashed into the Penguins’ net and took the net off. McDavid’s point of contact looked like it might be his tailbone, and he was slow to get off the ice after contact. McDavid did not register a point in tonight’s 6-3 win, his second straight game off the board.

Ryan McLeod scored his first of the season, so did Tyson Barrie. Evander Kane and Nugent-Hopkins had one too. Don’t forget Leon Draisaitl, who had a goal and two assists to lead the club in scoring.

Waiting to get Puljujärvi on that train, but it’s hard to score goals when your icetime exceeds only Devin Shore’s. At least he got 39 seconds of power play time, I guess.

Zach Hyman kicked it off for the Oilers. Let’s watch a goal.

