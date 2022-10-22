GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues

Edmonton Oilers (2-2-0)
St. Louis Blues (2-0-0)
22 Oct 2022
Rogers Place
2 PM MT
TV: Sportsnet
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: St. Louis Gametime
BACK AT. 500
The Oilers knocked the Hurricanes off by a 6-4 margin on Thursday night. Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had four points, while Jack Campbell picked up his second win as an Oiler. An afternoon date with the Blues us on tap today. Can the Oilers make it two in a row?
Oilers vs St. Louis— Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) October 22, 2022
Kane-McDavid-Yamamoto
RNH-Draisaitl-Hyman
Foegele-McLeod-Puljujarvi
Shore- Ryan
Nurse-Ceci
Kulak-Barrie
Murray-Bouchard
Niemelainen
Campbell
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- DRIVE FOR FIVE: Seasons change and fads come and go, bur Connor McDavid is for life. McDavid has 10 points in four games so far this year, he will look to add a few more en route to a regulation win tonight.
- CAMPBELL'S CREASE: Campbell picked up the W against the Hurricanes, he'd love to bring down some ugly numbers (small sample size!) with a stellar performance tonight.
-Oilers are looking to get on the happy side of .500 with a win tonight. Two wins in a row is a streak, and three is a party.
Let's go streaking.
-
