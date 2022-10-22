GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues

St. Louis Blues (2-0-0)

22 Oct 2022

Rogers Place

2 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: St. Louis Gametime

BACK AT. 500

The Oilers knocked the Hurricanes off by a 6-4 margin on Thursday night. Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had four points, while Jack Campbell picked up his second win as an Oiler. An afternoon date with the Blues us on tap today. Can the Oilers make it two in a row?

Oilers vs St. Louis



Kane-McDavid-Yamamoto

RNH-Draisaitl-Hyman

Foegele-McLeod-Puljujarvi

Shore- Ryan



Nurse-Ceci

Kulak-Barrie

Murray-Bouchard

Niemelainen



Campbell — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) October 22, 2022

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

- DRIVE FOR FIVE: Seasons change and fads come and go, bur Connor McDavid is for life. McDavid has 10 points in four games so far this year, he will look to add a few more en route to a regulation win tonight.

- CAMPBELL'S CREASE: Campbell picked up the W against the Hurricanes, he'd love to bring down some ugly numbers (small sample size!) with a stellar performance tonight.

-Oilers are looking to get on the happy side of .500 with a win tonight. Two wins in a row is a streak, and three is a party.

Let's go streaking.

-